In the midst of ongoing speculation surrounding Kate Middleton, another figure has stepped into the spotlight, igniting a fresh wave of gossip and conjecture on social media.

Known within Britain’s aristocratic circles as Lady Rose Hanbury, she holds the title of the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Despite her longstanding connection to the British Royal Family and her prominent position in high society, Lady Rose has found herself embroiled in controversy and speculation, particularly regarding her alleged involvement with Prince William. And this is not the first time that Lady Rose is associated with Prince William.

Who is Lady Rose Hanbury?

Lady Rose Hanbury, born Sarah Rose Hanbury on March 15, 1984, is the offspring of Timothy Hanbury and Emma Longman. Her upbringing was marked by a family deeply entrenched in the world of design, with her parents pursuing careers in fashion, interior design, and website design. However, Lady Rose’s lineage extends beyond the realm of design, as her maternal grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, served as one of Queen Elizabeth II’s bridesmaids during her wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

Lady Rose's Connection to William and Kate

Lady Rose's journey into the orbit of the royal family began when she crossed paths with David George Philip Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, whom she married in 2009. Despite their notable age difference, their union garnered attention and solidified Lady Rose’s association with the royal household. Establishing their residence near the Sandringham estate, Lady Rose and her husband struck up a friendship with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their proximity facilitated frequent interactions and invitations to royal functions, forging a seemingly strong bond between the couples.

Why did speculations of Lady Rose and Prince William resurface?

Speculation surrounding Lady Rose’s relationship with Prince William surfaced in 2019, coinciding with rumors of a rift between Lady Rose, William, and Middleton. Allegations of an alleged affair between Prince William and Lady Rose fueled tabloid headlines, particularly after reports suggested infidelity during Middleton’s pregnancy with Prince Louis.

Despite denials from Kensington Palace, recent events surrounding Middleton's health have reignited these rumors, thrusting Lady Rose back into the spotlight. The failure to address these rumors head-on has allowed them to persist and gain traction, further complicating the issue surrounding the royal family.

Incidents that led to the resurfacing of rumours

The resurfacing of rumors surrounding Lady Rose and Prince William coincided with heightened scrutiny surrounding Middleton’s health. A photograph released by Kensington Palace, depicting Middleton without her wedding rings, sparked speculation and raised questions about the authenticity of the image.

While explanations were offered regarding Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery, the lack of transparency only fueled further speculation and intensified media scrutiny. More speculations arose when Kate shared a pictures with her kids on Mother's Day, however, it appeared to be edited. Princess of Wales came up with clarification with a tweet on X that read;

What was the Palace's response to the ongoing speculations?

Despite the photo mistake making people speculate and even come up with conspiracy theories about why Kate suddenly disappeared, the Royal Family hasn't said anything about it. Meanwhile, Prince William keeps doing his royal duties like everything's normal. The palace hasn't released the original untouched photo of Kate and her kids. So, the edited version is still the only one out there, posted on William and Kate's social media pages.

