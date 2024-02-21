Will Linda Hamilton Reprise Her Role As Sarah Connor In Terminator Reboot? Actress Reveals

Seems like the killer robots from the future are coming back to hunt John Connor in this era. James Cameron recently announced his plans for his most loved and long-running franchise, The Terminator. However, the lead actress of the Terminator Franchise, Linda Hamilton, has asserted the statement that she is not interested in dealing with futuristic robots anymore.

Will Linda Hamilton be a part of James Cameron's Plan?

During the Dell Tech World conference, that took place in May 2023, the Canadian filmmaker revealed that he is working on a reboot of the aforementioned franchise.

The director of the astounding movie Titanic has been inspired by the growth of Artificial Intelligence in the real world and has already pictured the movie revolving around executioner machines.

The news surely did excite the fans but not the Resident Alien actress. Upon hearing the plans of a reboot, the 67-year-old actress stated to Business Insider, "Why anybody would relaunch it is a mystery to me. But I know our Hollywood world is built on relaunches right now."

Linda Hamilton about her return to the Terminator franchise

Although the Terminator franchise having Arnold Schwarzenegger as the time-traveling robot was a huge push for the Dante’s Peak actress, she doesn't accept Sarah Connor as her icon.

Advertisement

During the same interview, Linda Hamilton stated that she has had struggles with the character, as Connor made some bad decisions in the franchise.

The Children of the Corn actress stated "I truly feel like, and felt like, Sarah Connor is not an icon.”

Speaking more about her return as the mother of John Connor, a rebel leader in the future, Linda Hamilton said that she is done with her role and believes that Connor was a woman in hell.

The Silent Night actress further stated that Connor is although a good fighter, she is not a good mother.

All in all, it seems like the reboot will have a new cast and will surprise us with a new version of Sarah Connors because Linda Hamilton has already exclaimed "I'm done. I'm done. I have nothing more to say. The story's been told, and it's been done to death."

The King Kong Lives actress first played the role of Sarah in 1984’s The Terminator. Later, in the second installment she again appeared alongside the True Lies actor in the same role for T2: Judgement Day. She was last seen as Connors in 2019’s Dark Fate where the audience also had a look at a much social version of T-800 Schwarzenegger.

ALSO READ: Linda Hamilton Hints At Joining Stranger Things Season 5 Cast But Feels She Doesn't 'Fit In There'