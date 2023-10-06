Lawsuit filed against Jason Derulo claims 'explicit demand for s**-in-exchange-for-success': Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Aspiring singer Emaza Gibson has come to the limelight with her lawsuit against rapper Jason Derulo. In her interview with NBC News, Emaza also shed light on her entire experience of working with the artist. It was alleged that Jason had been meaning to assert a 'quid pro quo sexual harassment' using her aspiration of launching a career in the music industry. As reported by Mirror, here is everything to know about her statements and the lawsuit filed against the It Girl singer.

Emaza's lawsuit against Jason Derulo

In her lawsuit filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Gibson accuses Derulo of engaging in "quid pro quo sexual harassment." She contends that Derulo terminated her contract after she refused his alleged sexual advances. Emaza Gibson, in an interview with NBC News, expressed her distress, stating, "I'm at this point in my life right now; it's very heartbreaking. I have anxiety; I'm traumatized. I've dealt with inhumane work situations. … I'm at this point where I'm back to zero and I have nothing."

With this, the lawsuit also outlines that Jason Derulo initially approached Emaza as a solo artist for a joint venture between his music label, Future History, and Atlantic Records. The proposed deal included creating a mixtape within four months, an album in six months, and a single featuring Derulo himself.

Gibson's statements

In her interview with NBC News, the singer said, "I'm like, OK, well, Jason is a great artist — big, international, powered with Atlantic — this should be a no-brainer, and I should be able to, you know, start my solo career." She had always aspired to be on Atlantic Records. During their collaboration, Emaza claims that Derulo frequently invited her to drinks and dinners at an exclusive lounge, which she declined to maintain professionalism.

The lawsuit also alleges that Jason later asked her to consume alcohol during their studio sessions, an offer she rejected, citing concerns about her vocal condition and performance. With this, the lawsuit also states that Gibson considered Derulo’s statement an “explicit demand for sex-in-exchange-for-success” that was reportedly reinforced by other behaviors.

As of now, Jason Derulo's legal team or the artist has yet to make a public statement on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on this.

