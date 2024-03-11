Laken Riley Murder Case: Mother of deceased nursing student slams President Joe Biden for mispronouncing daughter's name during SOTU address

Trigger Warning: This article discusses the tragic death of Laken Riley.

Allyson Phillips, the mother of the late nursing student Laken Riley, has expressed her disappointment and frustration with President Joe Biden's mispronunciation of her daughter's name during the State of the Union (SOTU) address as per the New York Post. Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was tragically killed by blunt force trauma on February 22, 2024.

President Biden's slip-up

During his SOTU speech on Thursday, March 7, President Biden incorrectly referred to Laken Riley as "Lincoln Riley." The slip occurred in the midst of a charged atmosphere, with Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene shouting, "Say her name!" Responding to Greene's prompt, President Biden acknowledged Riley but accidentally mispronounced her name as "Lincoln."

Allyson Phillips took to social media to express her disappointment with President Biden's mistake. In a Facebook post following the passage of the Laken Riley Act, Phillips wrote, "Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic! If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so), at least say the right name!"

Biden's apology and continued dialogue

The Laken Riley Act, which requires the detention of any migrant who commits burglary or theft, passed with bipartisan support on Thursday. The act is in response to Riley's tragic death and seeks to address issues of immigration and crime. The bill's passage highlights the impact of Riley's story in both local communities and national policy discussions.

Following his mispronunciation, President Biden apologized for using the term "illegal" to describe Riley's alleged killer during an MSNBC interview. The president expressed sympathy for Riley's parents, recognizing the anguish of losing a child.

Laken Riley's death has sparked debate and action in a variety of areas, including the passage of new legislation and discussions about immigration and crime. Allyson Phillips' reaction to President Biden's mix-up shows how these errors affect grieving families.

As investigators continue to look into Riley's case, her story is a reminder to all of us to be kind, get our facts straight, and be cautious about how we discuss and make rules in public.

