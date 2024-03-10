Watch: Donald Trump reacts to 'F**k Joe Biden' chants at UFC 299

Donald Trump watched UFC action for the first time in 2024. The former president, who is expected to be the Republican nominee this autumn, arrived at the Kayesa Center in Miami for UFC 299, which featured Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera in the main event. Trump confirmed his participation at his event early Saturday in Rome, Georgia.

A video is seen on social media where we can see Donald Trump reacting to “F**k Joe Biden” chants. It happened after the crowd saw him arriving at UFC 299 where they started shouting “USA!” and “F**k Joe Biden!”. Here is the video, where we can see Donald Trump reacting to the chants by the Trump supporters sitting in the crowd.

Trump has made several appearances at UFC events in recent years and is a huge fan of the sport. Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally with supporters in Georgia, competing with Democratic President Joe Biden, who was also campaigning in the state. Trump's gathering drew thousands, whilst Biden's was sparsely attended.

UFC President Dana White received Donald Trump, welcoming him inside UFC 299 building

Trump and White went out together, with Kid Rock's "American Badass" playing over the PA system. The former president was seen shaking hands with Barstool Sports' founder, Dave Portnoy.

Last year, Trump attended four UFC events, including UFC 287 (again in Miami) and UFC 296 (in Las Vegas), to witness Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, both of whom have expressed support for Trump. Both combatants lost their respective fights.

He also attended UFC 290 in Las Vegas and UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Trump won the Republican presidential nomination and became the presumptive nominee for the third time in a row earlier this week, thanks to a landslide victory on Super Tuesday. In contrast, Biden spent Thursday evening ranting at Congress in what experts say was the most contentious and controversial State of the Union speech in recent memory.

