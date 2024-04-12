'Gotta Retire': Aaron Rodgers trolled by fans after NFL star spews Joe Biden body double conspiracy theory

NFL star player Aaron Rodgers is the center of attention, not for something related to the sport but for talking about Joe Biden's body double theory and inferring that the US president is really not him. The player is getting mixed reactions from fans for this conspiracy theory.

Aaron Rodgers says Joe Biden has a body double; gets trolled by fans

Aaron Rodgers doesn't shy away from expressing what he thinks, be it related to sports or other things in the world. Recently, on the I Can Fly podcast, the New York Jets star talked about Joe Biden's body double theory. The player said that Biden is actually not Biden.

Following his comments, the fans started trolling the American quarterback. One user commented, “So his body double trips on airplane stairs, forgets the name of world leaders on purpose?” Another user wrote, “Rodgers the football player amazing the person is a weirdo lol.” One even talked about his retirement, saying, “Aaron Rodgers gotta retire man.”

This other user talks about Rodgers’ body double in response to what the player said,” I have a conspiracy theory that Aaron Rodgers has a body double too. Ain’t no way 2021 Rodgers and 2022 Rodgers was the same guy. Possibly still in the woods on an ayahuasca trip?”

However, he also got some favorable reactions. One fan, in support of the 40-year-old player, wrote, “Not sure if it’s because of aging, but he does not fully look the same.” Another wrote, “I mean, this is probably true.”

Back in 2022, Rodgers, when he played for the Green Bay Packers, stated that if one cannot question science, “It's not science anymore.” He referred to it as “propaganda.” During his conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that he was “accused of spreading misinformation.” The player stated that he had no problem with people taking vaccines but believes in “the freedom to choose what’s in your best interest” and the lack of intolerance about vaccines, while the Jets player tested positive for COVID-19 and had not taken the vaccine.

