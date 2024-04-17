New York Jets star player Aaron Rodgers has come up with another controversial take and it's nothing related to football once again. The 40-year-old has recently made new remarks regarding his beliefs about the reason behind the HIV outbreak in the 80s.

Aaron Rodgers believes the government created HIV

On the recent Look Into It podcast, Aaron Rodgers claimed that the US government created the HIV Virus and was responsible for spreading the virus in the 80s. The American football quarterback stated on the aforementioned podcast, “The blueprint, the game plan was made in the 80s.” With the remark, a lot of users on social media accused him of spreading misinformation and misleading people with no clear evidence to support his claim.

The player also accused American scientist Anthony Fauci of being involved in the invention alongside the government. He further stated, “Fauci was given over $350 million to research this, to come up with drugs, new or repurposed to handle the AIDS pandemic. And all they came up with was AZT (azidothymidine).”

Although Rodgers has himself accepted that he gets accused of spreading misinformation, the Jets player stated that he can "read" and "look things up". He doesn't claim to be an "epidemiologist" a "doctor" or "an immunologist" however, he can do his own "research, which is so vilified, to even question authority."

The quarterback has multiple conspiracies to talk about. He was recently in the news for his claims regarding US President Joe Biden's body double stating, “Joe Biden is really not Joe Biden.” The player got mixed reactions from fans following his comments. Rodgers, who was selected in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers where he played 18 seasons also did not get vaccinated.

However, the player was not against the ones who took the vaccination. The Super Bowl XLV MVP nevertheless, strongly believed one should have the right to make choices for what's right for their body. Meanwhile, Rodgers is planning for a comeback on the football pitch. The NFL star was seen working out with the USC football team, as per The Post. Aaron was sidelined following an injury on September 11, in the opener for the Jets, where he tore Achilles in his left leg.

