Lil Wayne Is Shocked By Hot Boys Reunion Album News; Rapper Clueless About Juvenile's Announcement: 'Sh*t, You Just...'

Lil Wayne’s surprise over the Hot Boys reunion album reflects the same astonishment that fans had when Juvenile first disclosed the news. For the uninitiated, Cash Money artists Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, and B.G. were all part of the said hip-hop group formed in Louisiana in 1997.

On July 27, Lil Wayne appeared as a guest on NFL defensive lineman Cam Hayward’s Not Just Football With Cam Hayward podcast, where he was asked about the Hot Boys reunion album recently confirmed by Juvie.

Looks like Lil Wayne wasn’t kept in the loop by Juvenile about the Hot Boys reunion album

“Sh*t, you just told me. When they coming?” Wayne questioned Cam Hayward, per XXL Magazine. “When them boys coming? I need to go check it out. I would love to see that,” Wayne added.

The Lollipop hitmaker then went on to confirm that he has not yet recorded any verses for the project but is willing to do so if and when invited to the kitchen. He said he has no problem making himself comfortable in the studio with his former pals and churning out a few beats, but it all depends on whether he ever learns of the work that is supposedly already in the works. “They ain’t told me nothing yet,” Wayne doubled down.

As for an update on his upcoming The Carter VI album, Wayne said it's mostly done, and he’s now in the process of editing the many songs on the record.

Juvenile confirmed the Hot Boys album in May

While hosting an Instagram Live earlier this year, Juvenile, one of the former members of the band in question, confirmed that a new record by Hot Boys is in the works when a viewer commented asking Juvie to reunite with the group. Accusing the person of not keeping up with the group’s supposed activities, the Ghetto Children rapper said that he, Wayne, B.G., and Turk are “already done working on a Hot Boys album.”

Juvenile then shooed off the commentator by asking him to have some patience.

Well, no one truly knows what is going on in the world of hip-hop, do they? The tides keep changing each second. It’s tough to keep up, but we’ll be trying our best to either confirm or discard the reports of the Hot Boys reunion soon. Stay tuned!

