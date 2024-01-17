What Is Lil Wayne's Net Worth? The Rapper Reveals He Wanted To Fire His Agent After Googling His Worth

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. widely known by his stage name Lil Wayne is an American rapper and singer. Beginning his career at the age of thirteen, in 1995 the artist has managed to make a name for himself and is now regarded as one of the most influential rappers in the music landscape. Lil Wayne’s career has been characterized by chart-topping hits and multiple coveted accolades including five Grammy awards. His influence extends beyond the field of music and delves into business ventures, endorsement deals, and more that have helped him build his fortune over decades.

In this article, we attempt to explore the estimated net worth of the Got Money singer who apparently does not agree with his financial standing on the internet.

What is Lil Wayne’s Net Worth in 2024? - $170 Million (Estimated)

The 41-year-old Lollipop singer boasts an impressive fortune of 170 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth. Lil Wayne, however, disagrees with the valuation of his wealth on the internet. In an interview with Culture Millennials, Weezy said he is not even close to the projected amounts online. "Honestly, I'm gonna let everybody know now. When you go check a mother****r's net worth and that Sh*t be saying some crazy numbers, I don't have a cent close to that sh*t," he noted. He further elaborated on his aforementioned claims saying, "I don't have that, but I guess they be meaning that's what I am worth."

Lil Wayne’s net worth exaggeration by online domains also seems to have gotten his manager in trouble. Having a laugh about his exaggerated opulence the rapper revealed in the same interview that he thinks he should part ways with his agent. “I be always calling my agent and being like, I’m telling you, bro, I’m gonna fore the sh*t out of you. I googled that, you know what I mean? I’m like, I’m a zillion-dollar rapper on Google, bro. It's motivation, that's all. It's just motivation,” he said.

Lil Wayne Earnings By Year

According to Celebrity Net Worth, here is what Lil Wayne made each year since 2007.

Figures retrieved from Celebrity Net Worth 2007 $12 Million 2008 $13 Million 2009 $18 Million 2010 $20 Million 2011 $15 Million 2012 $27 Million 2013 $16 Million 2014 $23 Million 2015 $15 Million 2016 $14 Million 2017 $16 Million 2018 $19 Million 2019 $20 Million 2020 $100 Million 2021 $5 Million

Lil Wayne Age and Height

Lil Wayne also known as Weezy weighs approximately 63 kgs with his height standing at 5 ft 5 in. The rapper is known for practicing a healthy lifestyle. While speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music radio show in 2023, Wayne revealed that he has not eaten fast food in forever. “When I was 19, I moved to Miami and my mom is a chef and she was very happy about the move because New Orleans is crazy. One thing she really wanted me to do was get a personal chef. So from the age of 19 to now, I’ve always had a personal chef. I don't know what McDonald's smells like. I haven't eaten fast food in forever,” he shared.

Lil Wayne Investment - Young Money Catalog sale

Lil Wayne set up his own record label, Young Money Entertainment, in 2005. The artist signed artists like Drake and Nicki Minaj under his label. He made a whopping $100M by selling Young Money Masters to Universal Music in 2020.

Lil Wayne Substance Abuse and Health Issues

Lil Wayne allegedly abused Lean for many years. His reported addiction led to a string of health issues leaving the rap prodigy hospitalized in 2017. Lil Wayne, however, has never officially accepted any allegations about substance abuse.

Lil Wayne Controversies

Lil Wayne has been arrested on multiple occasions on charges of possession of psychoactive substances like marijuana and cocaine as well as weapon possession.

In 2007, Wayne was arrested after his performance in New York City after the New York City Police Department caught the rapper smoking Marijuana. They also located a 40-caliber pistol, registered in the name of his manager. The same year, the artist was arrested again by Georgia authorities for possession of controlled substances.

In the following years, Lil Wayne was detained on multiple occasions on substance and weapon possession charges. He even served an eight-month sentence for the same in 2010.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

