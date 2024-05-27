'Limits Are Already Expanding': Argentine Beauty Queen Alejandra Rodriguez Reflects On Her Pageant Journey At 60 As Miss Universe Run Ends

Alejandra Rodriguez, a 60-year-old attorney and journalist from Buenos Aires, made history as the first sexagenarian to win a Miss Universe contest. Although her run for the Miss Universe title is over, Rodriguez believes her journey represents the start of significant changes in societal perceptions of beauty as per CNN.

Breaking age barriers in beauty pageants

Alejandra Rodriguez's incredible journey began in April when she was crowned Miss Buenos Aires. This victory drew international attention because Rodriguez became the first woman over 60 to win such a title. Despite not advancing to the title of Miss Argentina, Rodriguez received the Best Face award, which recognized her unique impact on the competition.

Rodriguez told CNN en Español that her experience is just the beginning of a larger change. She said, "This is the first step of a change that is coming. I hope this [my participating] marks a before and after. I think exterior beauty is always the main focus, I don’t think that it’s wrong to select a beautiful woman, but maybe the concept of beauty needs to expand."

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Rule changes pave the way for inclusivity

The Miss Universe organization made significant rule changes that allowed Rodriguez to participate. Previously, contestants had to be 18 to 28 years old. As of 2024, there is no upper age limit for contestants, so women of all ages can compete. Rodriguez acknowledged the positive nature of the change and said, "It was a change that is positive, I think it is little by little, like all changes."

Advertisement

In addition to removing the age limit, the pageant has implemented other inclusive policies. For the first time in its history, the Miss Universe franchise is now open to married or divorced women, as well as those who have given birth or are pregnant. These changes are intended to modernize the competition and reflect a broader definition of beauty.

Expanding horizons for women everywhere

Rodriguez mentioned that she wasn't the only older contestant. "There was also a 40-year-old woman who participated, another who is 37. It’s like the limits are already expanding," she explained, adding, "There were women who are mothers, things that were unthinkable before in Miss Universe."

Celebrating a milestone in beauty pageants

Even though Rodriguez did not win the title of Miss Argentina, her participation marks a historic moment in the beauty pageant industry. Magalí Benejam, the winner, is 29 years old, which would normally disqualify her from competing. This proves the pageant's ongoing shift towards inclusivity.

Rodriguez is optimistic about the future of beauty pageants and their evolving standards. "I am thankful to have the opportunity to be the first," she said, expressing gratitude for her role in this transformative time.

Her journey, combined with recent rule changes suggests that beauty contests are becoming more inclusive, recognizing a broader range of beauty and life experiences.

ALSO READ: Eva Longoria, Danielle Brooks & Jason Schwartzman To Appear In Oh. What. Fun. Alongside Michelle Pfeiffer