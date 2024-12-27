‘Little Bit Rankled’: Michael Schur Sheds Light On The Japanese Office Sketch On SNL

The writer of the globally acclaimed comedy series The Office, Michael Schur, recently expressed what it was like to watch an SNL parody around his scripts.

Schur recently shed light on how annoyed he had felt back when both Steve Carrell and Ricky Gervais—the leads of their respective versions of The Office—appeared on SNL in the Japanese Office sketch.

Recalling the May 17, 2008 episode, Michael Schur expressed that the episode “didn’t feel right to me” on The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast.

Further, Schur added that although he once was a part of the SNL, the show at some point felt like “an arbiter of what matters in the culture.” For those who do not know, Michael Schur left the NBC sketch comedy to write for The Office back in 2005.

Recalling watching the Beautiful Boy actor do The Japanese Office sketch, Schur further expressed, “I remember being a little bit rankled.”

The aforementioned sketch was brought up by the British comedian, who was also behind the original BBC version of The Office. Before the sketch, Ricky Gervais is even seen jokingly stating that the British version of the office was inspired by a Japanese show.

This was an entire episode having the environment of the famous comedy series, with Steve Carell playing his part while also being joined by other cast members from the SNL, replacing the original ones.

Moreover, this particular sketch was shot completely in the Japanese language, too, without any subtitles.

While this may appear as a comedy take for the viewers, Schur had his own frustration to express, as he stated on the podcast that he felt the SNL stole it from him, but at the same time he felt “I stole it from the Japanese version.”

The Office aired for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013. The American version was based on the BBC comedy series of the same name.

