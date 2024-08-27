Lizzo Posts Herself Enjoying the Rain; Shares She's 'Taking a Gap' Year Months After Getting Sued

Popular American rapper and singer Lizzo, who recently lost weight, announced she’s taking a break after being accused of sexual harassment by former employees. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “I’m taking a gap year and protecting my peace,” and shared a video of herself standing in the rain in Bali, wearing a black one-piece bathing suit.

Over the weekend, Lizzo shared glimpses of her holiday, posting photos of herself at her vacation home and in the pool. She jokingly mentioned, "Unfortunately, I'll be posting way too many bikini pics."

After struggling with depression, Lizzo updated her fans in May, saying, "I'm the happiest I've been in 10 months. Depression is odd—you don't realize you're in it until you're out. I'm not as carefree as before, but the dark cloud is clearing, and my smile is genuine again."

Fans flooded the comments on the Grammy winner's post, praising her appearance. One user wrote, "Looking good! You deserve everything you want! Let's goooOO!!!!"

In March, Truth Hurts song singer and rapper Lizzo hinted she might leave music, saying on Instagram she was tired of being criticized and used for attention. She declared, “I QUIT.” However, the next month, she clarified that she wasn’t quitting music but was choosing to ignore negative energy.

In August 2023, Lizzo was sued by three former backup dancers—Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez—who accused her of creating a toxic work environment and sexual harassment. They claimed Lizzo made inappropriate demands during a trip to Amsterdam in February 2023. Lizzo denied the allegations, calling them false, but later faced additional sexual harassment claims from six more employees.

Lizzo was sued by Asha Daniels, who worked in her wardrobe department and accused Lizzo’s wardrobe manager, Amanda Nomura, of abuse. In September 2023, Lizzo asked the court to dismiss the ridiculous harassment lawsuits and requested a jury trial. Last October, Lizzo’s legal team received statements from 18 staffers who denied the accusations against her.

