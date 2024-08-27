Lizzo Shares Updates Fans on Her Fitness Journey; Says ‘Let’s Jump Rope in Bali’

The Grammy-winning singer and performer Lizzo is showing that even while on vacation, she's dedicated to staying fit. The 36-year-old star recently updated her fans on her fitness journey through her Instagram stories. Her latest post revealed that she’s continuing her workouts, even as she enjoys a break in Bali.

Lizzo shared a video of herself skipping rope on Instagram stories. She is seen doing this activity on a balcony overlooking a dense tropical landscape. Lizzo can be seen in this clip jumping rope with enthusiasm. She shared this energetic workout session with her followers, saying, “Let’s jump rope in Bali." Her video shows Lizzo happily skipping through Bali, showing that even on vacation, she's still into fitness.

Lizzo shows her love for exercise as she laughs and talks about her workout. “I keep beating my ass. I’m whooping my ass,” she said with a smile, highlighting her hard work while enjoying the beautiful surroundings. Her fans have been closely following her fitness journey and this latest post shows that she is still very excited about being active.

Many fitness enthusiasts love jumping rope, which Lizzo was doing in the video. Corey Calliet, a celebrity trainer who has worked with Lizzo, Khloé Kardashian and others, talked about why jump rope is so effective. According to Calliet, it’s one of the best exercises for overall fitness. He pointed out that jumping rope works the entire body—legs, core, and arms—while also improving coordination, agility, and cardiovascular health. This exercise increases one’s heart rate, thus burning calories quickly, which aids in fat loss and develops endurance due to its high-intensity.

Lizzo has been open in discussing her workouts and regularly posting about the developments she has made. Her latest video highlights that she is proud of her arm exercises progress, also urging her fans to be motivated. She just reminded them, “If you’re reading this, remember, you can do ANYTHING you put your mind to! Stay focused; you got this 💪🏾.”

The singer has been clear about her goals. Lizzo’s fitness routine may lead to weight loss, she said, but changing her body size is not on her list of priorities. What bothers her is how much she can endure physically while singing or dancing on one side of the stage. She will have to dance a lot more, sing more songs do some rap and play the flute—even when there is so much excitement all around. It was at this point that Lizzo realized that physical stamina became a key part of what she does for a living.

Lizzo has been transparent about her mental health too. The other day, she disclosed that she is the happiest she has ever been in ten months following a battle with depression. She admits how hard it was for her to realize that she was depressed then and there while she was going through it. Nonetheless, she feels like the heavy cloud is finally lifting away from her head, indicating an improvement in her psychological wellness.

Her latest posts are a clear display that Lizzo prioritizes both her body and mental wellness. No matter whether it’s jumping rope in Bali or positive messages posted on social media for her fans, Lizzo continues to be a role model who inspires others through commitment and being candid.

