'You Got This': Lizzo Encourages Fans To 'Stay Focused' As She Shares Glimpse Of Her Fitness Journey

Lizzo is not just empowering through her music but also through her fitness journey, reminding fans that with focus and determination, anything is possible. The singer recently shared an inspiring workout video on Instagram, offering a glimpse into her ongoing commitment to staying healthy and strong.

Showcasing Progress and Toning Up

In the Instagram video posted on August 14, Lizzo, 36, flaunts her toned arms and fitness progress. The video begins with her performing arm exercises at the gym in a black two-piece workout outfit. The scene then shifts to Lizzo in a sleek purple one-piece, executing strong and swift movements while smiling confidently at the camera. Though she didn’t specify the time between the two clips, her caption was clear: “If you’re reading this… remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this ” The video, set to “Like That” by Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar, quickly garnered over 420,000 likes, with fans flooding the comments to cheer her on.

Fitness as a Part of Her High-Energy Career

Lizzo’s post is part of her broader commitment to fitness, which she has emphasized as essential to maintaining her demanding performance schedule. Last year, she explained that while weight loss is a byproduct of her routine, her focus isn’t on escaping fatness but on building the endurance needed for her high-energy shows. Lizzo highlighted the physical demands of her job, which requires singing, dancing, rapping, and playing the flute—often in restrictive outfits—all while hyping up a crowd for 90 minutes each night. As her career has progressed, Lizzo has taken the physical aspects of her performances more seriously, embracing fitness as a vital part of her professional life.

Lizzo’s fitness journey is a testament to her dedication, not just to her craft but to her overall well-being. As she continues to inspire fans with her music and her message of self-love, Lizzo proves that staying focused and embracing a healthy lifestyle is possible for anyone. With her encouraging words and actions, Lizzo remains a powerful role model, showing that perseverance and positivity can lead to incredible results.

