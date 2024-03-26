Will Ayo Edebiri And Paul Mescal Appear In Emily Henry’s Rom-Com Together? Author Addresses Rumors

Actress Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal's potential collaboration in a romantic comedy is generating buzz. Emily Henry, a romance novelist, addressed the speculation, suggesting they would be a perfect fit for a film adaptation of her novels, especially after their recent viral Instagram photo sparked dating rumors.

"I think that they would be amazing. I actually saw them being discussed [online] for several different roles, and I definitely have a favorite," Henry told Variety

Edebiri initially shared a photo of them on her Instagram handle, but it was Henry and screenwriter Yulin Kuang's reposts that fueled speculation among fans. They began to speculate whether the actors might be cast in one of Henry’s romance book adaptations, including People We Meet on Vacation and Beach Read, both with Kuang's involvement or Book Lovers, a project linked to Mescal’s Aftersun production company. These discussions emerged shortly after Mescal expressed his desire to star in a rom-com alongside Edebiri within the next five years.

Does Emily Henry think Edebiri and Mescal would be a good fit for any of the films?

Further, in the interview, when asked about Edebiri and Mescal as a pair onscreen, Henry said they'd be great. Scripts for their potential films are still in the works, but Henry hopes for updates soon. She's excited about Beach Read and is collaborating closely on People We Meet on Vacation and Book Lovers. She also teased potential TV adaptations of her other books. Henry wants each film to have a unique, cozy vibe, like Nancy Meyers' and Nora Ephron's works. Her main goal is to make fans happy with the adaptations.

Towards the end, the author said, "I can't confirm or deny casting details for any film. What I can say is that both actors are among my favorites, especially considering their Irish roots," Henry told Variety. (While Mescal is Irish, Edebiri isn't.)

What are Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal's upcoming projects?

Ayo Edebiri won several awards for her portrayal of Sydney Adamu, including the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

As for Paul Mescal's latest venture, he takes the lead in the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel, slated for release this November. In the film, Mescal portrays Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielson) from the original 2000 Gladiator, and the nephew of villain Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Lucius grows to admire Maximus (Russell Crowe) as the story unfolds in the gladiator arenas of Rome. Do you think the couple will make a great pair together? Let us know.

