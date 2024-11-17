‘Lost But Still Won:’ Mike Tyson Opens Up About His Life-Threatening Health Struggles Before Facing Jake Paul In Boxing Match

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The boxing match between Mike Tyson, 58, and Jake Paul, 27, held on November 15, took over the internet, resulting in the famous YouTuber winning in the ring. Now, the veteran boxing legend opened up about how he nearly passed away in June in a social media post.

Tyson took to his X handle on November 16, Saturday and wrote, “This is one of those situations when you lost but still won.” The veteran boxer expressed his thankfulness for that night and shared about not having any regrets about entering the ring for one last time.

Tyson further shared that he “almost died” in June and went through 8 blood transfusions. He wrote about losing 25 pounds and half of his blood in the hospital, after which he had to get back to being “healthy” to go in the ring so he won.

The 58-year-old added having his children witness him face Paul and completing 8 rounds with the “talent fighter” half his age in front of a Dallas Cowboy stadium packed with an audience was an experience that no individual has the right to ask for. He once again expressed his gratefulness. He later shared the same post on Instagram.

According to People magazine, Tyson’s post was in reference to his ulcer diagnosis had a great impact on his health and forced him to postpone his first fight with the 27-year-old YouTuber. The fight was scheduled to be in July.

In the Netflix documentary, released ahead of the match, Tyson shared about his health battle. He recalled asking his doctor if he was going to die. The doctor did not deny it, she said that they had “options, though,” and that was the time he got “nervous.”

What Tyson mentioned in his tweet was surely the truth about still winning. Despite getting defeated, his fans on the internet still appreciated him and praised him for entering the ring to fight a boxer, who was half his age. He is still showered with love by the netizens.

The 27-year-old took to his X handle and replied to Tyson’s heartfelt tweet by writing, “Love you Mike. It was an honor. You’re an inspiration to us all.”

