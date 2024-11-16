Was James Dean Blackmailed By His Gay Lover Over A Sum Of Money? Learn Here

A lot has surfaced about James Dean in a soon-to-be-released book. The most important part is that the legendary actor was blackmailed by his former gay lover.

According to the upcoming book by author Jason Colavito, James Dean was threatened by his former gay lover, Rogers Brackett, right before the actor's big break in the Hollywood film industry. As read in the book Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean and reported by the Daily Mail on November 15, 2024, Colavito stated that Brackett pressured Dean into paying him $800 back in 1954.

This was just days before the premiere of the 1955 film East of Eden. This issue had come up as Brackett believed that Dean owed him the money from the time when the actor was living in poverty in New York and Brackett allegedly paid $450 in hotel bills and more.

“Brackett imposed on Dean for a drink and, striking a more conciliatory tone, asked him for money—a loan, he called it,” the words in the book read.

Replying to Brackett, Dean stated, “Sorry, pops,” refusing to give him back his money. The Rebel Without a Cause actor had “outgrown” Brackett with no wish to see him any longer; he still was furious thinking of his abusive relationship. However, then entered Alec Wilder, with whom Brackett was planning an opera after losing his advertising job and while being low on funds.

Wilder asked Dean to write Brackett an apology, also shouting at him to write “Brackett should sue Dean for all the support he had given him over the years,” as seen in the book.

Soon Brackett had sent the actor from the 1981 musical romantic movie One from the Heart a formal legal letter, where he had demanded him to pay $1,200 that he had loaned Dean during their affair.

Per the author, the letter had even come with a threat to expose James Dean’s sexuality if he didn't pay.

Soon Brackett sued Dean for $1,400 in New York’s Municipal Court, following which the actor paid $800 to settle the case and agreed to pay $100 weekly installments to avoid the gossip hitting the H-town.

Meanwhile, even Dean’s agent allegedly signed off with Warner Bros. to pay Brackett a large “finder’s fee” to keep him silent.

Jimmy: The Secret Life of James Dean will be out on November 19, 2024.

