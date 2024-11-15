'He's The Best': Jake Paul Takes Inspiration From THIS Sportsman Ahead Of His Fight With Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is gearing up for his much-awaited fight with wrestling legend Mike Tyson. Speaking to People magazine, the social media star turned boxer revealed that he’s inspired by Patrick Mahomes’ work ethic and ability to win. "It's cliché, but there's a reason he's the best," Paul said about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

"He continues to win and continues to show up and be a leader," Paul said, praising Mahomes. Paul, whose brand W added LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne as a co-owner last month, says the Chiefs star is a great example of the type of athletes he’d like to surround himself with. "He never really has off days, and his focus is something that I admire," he added.

Paul further explained why athletes like Mahomes are a source of motivation for him. He believes that although many talented and naturally gifted people are better than him, his hard work will be the key to his success. “Outworking them on a daily basis," he said.

Speaking to the outlet, Paul shared that he’s feeling “great” ahead of his match with Tyson, who claims to "come out as the devil himself" when he faces off against the former YouTuber. Paul revealed that his sparring partners in training are “mimicking” Tyson’s moves to help him find a counter for each one. He admitted that this technique has been helpful because the 58-year-old boxer has a unique style of fighting.

Paul says he’s been "able to get a feel for what it's going to be like to fight" Tyson. "And I think it's going to be a great night for me," he added. The former YouTuber was devastated after losing to Tommy Fury in February 2023. However, in an interview with People magazine, he admitted that his loss “turned out to be the best thing.”

"I think a lot of people would react to the loss and be like, 'Oh, maybe I'm done with this. Maybe this isn't for me,'" he explained. "But it’s like, no, let’s lean in even more because I did great," he added.

Paul’s face-off with Tyson will stream on Netflix on Friday, November 15.