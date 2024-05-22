'Love Being On A Set': James Brolin Says He Would Continue Working After Wrapping Up Sweet Tooth Season 3 At 83

James Brolin is a name many people recognize from movies and TV shows. He has been in the film industry for over 60 years, taking on different roles and always bringing something special to each one. From doctors in medical dramas to funny characters in sitcoms, Brolin has done it all.

Now as he wraps up his role as the narrator for the third and final season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth, many think it’s time for him to enjoy retirement. Yes, at 83 years old, many would expect him to slow down, but that’s not the case with the legendary star. Let’s see what he says about his future plans after his latest project.

No plans to slow down as of now

James Brolin has had a long and varied career, from starring in the medical drama Marcus Welby, M.D. to the TV sitcom Life in Pieces. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Brolin shares his passion for filmmaking and his plans for the future. "I just love being on set," said Brolin. Yes, even after decades in the industry, Brolin's love for being on set is as strong as ever.

Brolin is already looking forward to his adventure in the film industry. He believes that what’s really exciting is always looking forward to the next idea. For him, films are like old bread—they lose value quickly, but new projects bring fresh excitement.

Brolin’s enthusiasm for new projects and his commitment to continue working are crystal clear. “I don’t plan on stopping work at any time. I tell everybody, ‘You’re invited to my 110th birthday. Don’t be late,’” he added during the interview.

Sweet Tooth is Brolin’s first voiceover role

Despite his vast experience, Sweet Tooth was his voiceover role. Even after his extensive career, Brolin faced challenges in this area. He said, “I had done probably 40 sample voice auditions and never got done.”

However, his breakthrough in voice acting happened all because of his friends. His friends, Susan and Robert Downey Jr. the executive producers of Sweet Tooth, recommended him for the narrator’s role. Brolin explained in the interview that he had lunch with them one day and after several weeks they called. They made it clear that they wanted Brolin only. So, the makers made a deal with Warner Brothers and Netflix.

After he was finalized for the narrator role, he claimed that everything they seem to put their hands on has a really good chance. Also, Season 3 of Sweet Tooth will stream on Netflix on June 6.

Brolin’s upcoming projects

Brolin is already back on set for his next project, Netflix’s Ransom Canyon. He described this project as the next “Yellowstone”, but with “real Texan stuff.” He will star in Ransom Canyon alongside Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly.

During the interview, James Brolin admitted that he likes to keep working on and on. He even called his wife quality and him quantity, referencing the number of projects they’ve done so far. “I call my wife quality and I’m quantity. She has done 19 movies and I’ve done 97 movies alone and 600 hours of television.”

Barbra Streisand, Brolin’s wife is an American singer, actress, songwriter, producer, and director. She has also been in the entertainment industry for the last six decades. And Streisand proves Brolin’s words on quality work after winning many prestigious awards. She has won 2 Academy Awards, 5 Emmys, 8 Grammys, 9 Golden Globe Awards, and many more.

