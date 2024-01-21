Love Island star Arabella Chi faced a recent heartbreak after being unceremoniously dumped by footballer Ruben Dias. The 32-year-old model, who had been in a relationship with the 26-year-old Manchester City star since September, decided to mend her broken heart by returning to the Love Island villa. Here's everything you need to know.

Arabella, known for her stint on Love Island series five in 2019, will be joining the Love Island All-Stars series in Cape Town, South Africa.

Arabella and Dias had kept their relationship under wraps, meeting through mutual friends in September. Their romance became public when fans noticed shared social media posts featuring the Eiffel Tower in November. Despite their romantic New Year's Day departure from Manchester Airport, the couple called it quits.

Who has Arabella Chi dated in the past?

The model, born in London in 1991, has a history of high-profile relationships, including a fling with a footballer and millionaire nightclub owner Richie Akiv who's a close friend of Leonardo DiCaprio. She made a grand entrance into the Love Island: All Stars villa, donning a stunning red dress with a plunging neckline.

In her confessional, Arabella hinted at her recent breakup without explicitly naming Dias. She expressed "I've been fortunate enough to hang out in Hollywood circles but I've still not found love.” She added, "I might recently have come out of a relationship but I'm ready to meet the man of my dreams, so get me back in that villa." The model concluded her note saying, “You get h*rnier as you get older."

Arabella's arrival follows the unexpected departure of Jake Cornish from Love Island: All-Stars. Jake decided to leave the show after discovering he would be paired with his ex-girlfriend Liberty Pool, creating a buzz among viewers on ITV2 and ITVX.

Arabella Chi's journey to find love again promises to bring fresh drama and excitement to Love Island: All Stars, and viewers can catch all the action on ITV2 and ITVX.

