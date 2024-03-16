Love Lies Bleeding Director Rose Glass Reveals Kristen Stewart's 'Dorky' Side on Set; Says She's 'Good Fun'

Kristen Stewart is the coolest girl in town, and she apparently has a fun and dorky side! The director of her upcoming movie Love Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass, revealed this in an interview. She praised the Twilight star for staying grounded and silly after being in the limelight for so many years!

Director Rose Glass is all praises for Stewart

During an interview with People's Magazine, Glass was asked how the Underwater actress is in real life. She said Stewart is "kind of dorky in a really lovely way."

"Considering how super famous she is and considering the sort of surreal, strange life she must have had, she's about as grounded and cool a person as you could be, given all that. She's very focused and unpretentious and just good fun," Glass added.

Co-star Katy O’Brian talks about working with Stewart

In Love Lies Bleeding, Katy O’Brian stars opposite Stewart in lead roles where the two play lovers. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actress shared her experience working with Kristen Stewart. She said the Twilight actress is “laid back” despite her popularity for nearly two decades. "In general, you never know how someone who's been in the limelight for so long is going to behave—will there be diva moments or whatever? She just kind of kept to herself and was just really laid back," said Katy.

Katy shared that Stewart was excited to work on the project. "What excited me the most, and surprised me the most, was how excited she was for this project," she said. The Mandalorian actress said seeing her so invested in the film was cool and refreshing. "When someone's been doing this for 20-plus years and is still really excited and passionate about something, that gives me hope for the next 10-plus years that I hopefully get to be in the business,” she said.

What to expect from Love Lies Bleeding?

It is a thriller romance in which introvert and shy gym manager Lou [Stewart] falls for Jackie, a bodybuilder who is new in town. Things get intense when the latter gets involved in Lou’s criminal family drama. The story tests their love and loyalty amidst crisis and a lack of integrity. How far will they go to protect their love? The movie is set to release on March 22. The trailer has already created quite a lot of buzz and the movie seems classy, violent, and full of suspense.

