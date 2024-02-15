Kristen Stewart's recent Rolling Stone photo shoot has caused a stir on social media. Unlike previous campaigns, the cover this time doesn't focus solely on appealing to a male audience with sexualized poses.

Kristen Stewart wants to do the 'gayest fucking thing' ever

In the March issue, Kristen Stewart graces the cover of Rolling Stone in a unique and iconic photoshoot. She's seen sporting jock straps paired with basketball shorts, with her hand underneath. The photo creates a bold and unconventional look, ditching her past feminine look. The cover gained traction on social media as fans praised the magazine for highlighting the Queer Celebrity with a different approach.

In the magazine's voer story, the actress expressed she wants to do the “gayest fucking thing.” She told the outlet, "If I go through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols,” The Twilight actress continued, “Now I want to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life. If I could grow a little mustache, if I could grow a fucking happy trail and unbutton my pants, I would. Guys — I’m sorry — but their fucking pubes are shoved in my face constantly, and I’m like, ‘Ummmm, bring it in.'”

Kristen Stewart aims to do taboo roles involving BDSM, abuse, and addiction

Kristen Stewart expressed the struggle of creating her own project to bring out the queer-focused story. The actress revealed that she's been trying to adapt Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir The Chronology of Water. The memoir depicts the experience of the author with abuse, failed marriages, BDSM, addiction, and more. Topics that are “so taboo it’s almost horny,” according to Stewart.

Kristen Stewart on the negative effect of Twilight and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson

Kristen also opened up about the negative impact of stardom from the Twilight franchise. The Spencer actress revealed about having constant anxiety attacks that she was once even hospitalized. She said, “They were like, ‘She’s dehydrated.’ I was like, ‘I’m not dehydrated. I’m fucking flipping out.’ They gave me an IV and a mild sedative, and I started calming down and my hands started opening up because you fucking atrophy.”

Stewart says that during those years she couldn't enter a room without knowing where is its exit and washroom as she would “spontaneously combust in a puddle of puke.” She admitted, “I loved to be sad and shit, Oh, my God. I made a complete art project out of it: my whole life.”

When asked about her Twilight co-star and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson, She said, “Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that shit, because it’s fucking weird,” she continued, “It’s like if someone kept asking you — I mean for literally decades — ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘Fucking A, man! I don’t know!'”

Kristen Stewart's upcoming movie Love, Lies, Bleeding is slated to air on March 8, 2024. The thriller movie is based on Queer romance.

