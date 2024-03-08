Why Is Kristen Stewart Annoyed With Intimate Scenes On-Screen? Actress Says She's 'Sick Of Seeing It'

Kristen Stewart's new movie, Love Lies Bleeding, is set to release on the big screen. The film stars Katy O'Brian and Jenna Malone alongside Stewart. The movie has been R-rated, but the Twilight star seemed unhappy with the intimate scenes that were shot. In a conversation with NBC News, Stewart shared that if given a chance, she would re-shoot the romantic scenes.

The actress revealed that to make the scenes believable, it has to be about getting the details right, not just cutting one chunk into ten different shots.

What Did Kristen Stewart Say About Her Film's Intimate Scenes?

In the interview, the Spencer actress said, "The run-of-the-mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote, and it's like actors do have this default thing where, like, 'Okay, we're supposed to make out and have sex now.' That's just not how people have sex, and I'm so sick of seeing it."

She further added, "Really nailing the details and talking about the physical experience more so than even seeing it, like verbalizing it, talking to each other, sharing space, having it not be cut up into a ton of different shots, it felt like… a really beautiful thing to deliver an experience that was, like, literal instead of faux."

Her co-star, O'Brian, shared, "If anyone takes anything from this movie, it's to ask your partner what they like. You don't see that in a movie."

What Is Love Lies And Blood About?

Kristen Stewart's new movie will take a deep dive into the relationships of queer people while giving the audience a gay thriller. The film is about a gym manager crossing paths with a bodybuilder. While the two ladies start dating, the family secrets are to be protected from each other.

Stewart told Out Magazine, "They don't just slowly glance, lingering, finger-brush each other. This movie was fun to do because I felt like we were all on a playground and allowed to be the kids that we were born as and then also as adults could play with. It was a nice return to form."

She concluded by saying, "People are talking about it being a 'sexual thriller.' There isn't even that much sex in it. It's so funny, because it's more about the stories we tell each other and the believing in each other that we do and that sort of immediate, unexplained connection that is purely physical. That is so gay." The movie will hit theaters on March 8.

