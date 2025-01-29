Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox Split Reports With Instagram Post Calling Out Media: 'Sources Haven’t Said Anything'

Machine Gun Kelly’s first Instagram post of 2025 was to clear up rumors about his relationship status with his ex-fiancée, Megan Fox.

On Tuesday, January 28, the Emo Girl singer shared a cryptic Instagram caption amid relationship drama with the Transformers star. “How can ‘sources say’ when the sources haven’t said anything?” MGK, 34, wrote beneath two shirtless photographs, showing off his tattoos.

The post comes after TMZ recently reported, citing sources, that he and Fox are not on speaking terms as Fox’s due date approaches.

Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, met in 2020 while working on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. They went public with their relationship following the release of Kelly’s Bloody Valentine music video, featuring her, in May 2020.

Kelly and Fox made their relationship official on Instagram in August. They got engaged in January 2022 but took a break in February 2023.

Most recently, in their on-again-off-again relationship, the former couple called it quits weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child in November. Fox allegedly initiated their Thanksgiving split after she found inappropriate texts sent by Kelly to another woman on his phone.

Fox is already a mother to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK, meanwhile, has a teenage daughter, Casie, 15, with his ex, Emma Cannon.

Following their breakup, People, citing an insider, reported that the pair could work things out.

“Their relationship has always been bumpy. They love each other but don’t have compatible personalities,” a source told the outlet. “They’re both hot-headed, dramatic, and stubborn. When they’re good together, they’re great. They will likely get back together. They’ve split in the past and then worked things out.”

Reports in the past have suggested Fox is fully prepared to be a single parent to her child with the singer if she feels that’s what is in her and the baby’s best interest.

