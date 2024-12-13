'Grow Up, She's Pregnant': Megan Fox's Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Reacts to her Split with Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green is expressing disappointment over Megan Fox's split from Machine Gun Kelly while she is pregnant, citing his “infidelity” as a factor in the breakup. Speaking to TMZ on Thursday, December 12, Green said it was the first time of him learning about the split. The outlet’s representative then went on to describe how Fox decided to part ways with her on-again, off-again boyfriend after discovering his text messages to another woman.

Letting out a sigh over the information, Green, who shares three children with the Transformers star, said, “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, f***. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant.”

The actor, who was married to Fox from 2010 to 2021, then went on to share his support for her, telling the outlet he just wants what's best for her, her unborn baby, and their kids. The exes share children Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.

Green, 51, further expressed his disappointment over Fox’s situation, saying he’s “heartbroken” because he knows she’s been excited about transitioning to the next phase of her relationship with the musician. While the father of five stated that he was unaware of the facts about Fox’s split with MGK, he called the circumstances “tragic.”

According to myriad media reports, the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author broke up with the rocker during a Thanksgiving trip in Colorado after she decided to go through his phone and became suspicious of the activities on it.

According to a Page Six insider, the expectant mother has had trust issues with MGK because of his past behaviors over the course of their romance. She, however, had hoped to rebuild her trust in him and was excited about growing their family together, but has now changed her mind.

Fox, who got engaged to MGK in 2022, announced her pregnancy via Instagram on November 11. Referencing a previous miscarriage she experienced with him, the actress penned “nothing is ever really lost” in her caption, alongside a picture of herself embracing her pregnant belly.

