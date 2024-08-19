‘Made Me Think About My Own Mortality’: Jason Priestley Reflects On The Deaths Of Former Beverly Hills 90210 Co-Stars Shannen Doherty And Luke Perry

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Jason Priestley got candid in a recent interview about the passing of Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry. The actor was seemingly provoked to think about his own “mortality” after the sad passings of his Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars.

As per People magazine, the actor conversed with Mirror recently and opened up about how he was affected by the passing of his former co-stars.

If you are unaware, Perry died in March 2019 of a stroke and Doherty passed away in July 2024 after battling breast cancer.

Priestley stated, “It has made me think about my own mortality. I woke up on my 50th birthday and I realized that I’d already lived most of my life" While talking about Perry, he stated that he was totally shocked by his death as there was “nothing wrong with him.” He added that they were friends and neighbors as well who spent a lot of time with one another and shared so much.

The actor also spoke about the recently deceased star Shannen as well. Priestley stated that he always admired Doherty’s “tenacity and her toughness”. Even though he was aware that she was sick, his passing was a huge surprise and sad for all of them. He added, “She fought it for so long and seemed like she was able to manage it... until she wasn’t, unfortunately."

The Private Eyes star stated that she was a “force” and he was very “fortunate” that in the last two years, he got to spend time with her. Priestley expressed, “I felt okay about her passing in so much as there was nothing left between us that was unsaid.”

Wildcards actor mentioned his Beverly Hills 90210 castmates’ group chat. He stated that when they get together it is like they have never been apart. Priestly added that there are same jokes and one-liners. The actor mentioned that some of them are fathers now so they tell really bad dad jokes.

Many other castmates of 90201 have also opened up about the deaths of Perry and Doherty. After the passing of Charmed actress Jennie Garth spoke with Entertainment Tonight and stated that she wanted people to know that she “loved” Shannen and they were like “sisters” adding that they met at a young age and did most of the “growing up” with each other.

