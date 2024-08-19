‘More Flexible Than I Think': Sofia Richie Reveals How Her Life Has Changed Since Welcoming Daughter Eloise

Model Sofia Richie Grainge has shuffled her day-to-day lifestyle since welcoming her baby daughter. The new mom gave birth to her first child Eloise, whom she shares with her husband and 10K Projects owner Elliot Grainge, on May 20.

And their lives have never been the same. The 25-year-old personality opened up about her new haphazard schedule in an interview with Wall Street Journal on Monday, August 12. Richie explained the evolving developments as Eloise grows months older and that she has to fit her chores within the 90 minutes that her baby sleeps.

"The first four weeks, I was with her 24 hours a day. Now she’s gotten to an age where I have her on a sleep schedule, so she’s taking a lot of 90-minute naps throughout the day,” the model, who is also the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, said.

Therefore, she is weaving her entire life and work within those one-and-half hours before Eloise wakes up.

Moreover, motherhood has introduced new changes into Richie’s personality, which she marked as the Type A category. “I’m very type A,” she reveals, adding, “But I’ve also learned that I don’t have to be that way…I’ve learned that I’m more flexible than I think."

In contrast to her scheduled, organized, and clean demeanor, Richie enlightened that she is not obliged to abide by it even after having a baby. She hinted at a new perspective where anything that makes the experience easier is worth it.

Truly portraying her Type A personality, Richie not only completes her pending tasks but also finds time to indulge in leisurely activities. “I actually found out I’m a scrapbook girl,” she said while pointing out her love for scrapbooks and puzzles.

While 3-month-old Eloise grows older, mom Richie is cooking up a special scrapbook full of memories for her baby. She shared that the scrapbook is for Eloise where she writes down everything she wants to treasure for life.

Flaunting her puzzle-solving skills, Richie disclosed that she was solving 1000-piece puzzles every day when she was pregnant.

In January, the social media star announced her pregnancy to Vogue Magazine and posed for a grand photoshoot showing off her baby bump. She had found out earlier in her pregnancy after taking an at-home test following the Milan Fashion Week and right before an Ed Sheeran concert she was due to attend, per the source.

The faintest of lines apparently showed on the test. Richie took three more tests to be sure and all of them came out positive leaving Richie and Grainge in tears. The couple was overwhelmed but refrained from announcing the news publicly until Richie safely crossed the 21-week mark which felt like an achievement, she said. Following that, she was “comfortable” to share the news with her 11 million followers and the world.

Richie and record executive Elliot Grainge, 30 tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in the south of France in April 2023. They began dating in 2021 and got engaged the next year.

