Who Are All The Celebrities Appearing in Eminem's New Single Houdini?

Eminem has once again impressed the fans with his new single, Houdini. As anticipated, the music videos are full of celebrities' cameos featuring A-lister superstars like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, 50 Cent, and the comedian, Shane Gillis. But this is not it, as the music video Eminem had another surprise under his sleeves for this music video as he brought back his alter version, Slim Shady.

Who all featured in Eminem's Houdini music video?

Eminem's recent music video, Houdini, released on May 31, brought together a ton of celebrity cameos, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, 50 Cent and Shane Gills. The music video begins with the rap star receiving a call from his manager Paul Rosenberg, who tells him that he is on his own. Rosenberg stated, “Hey Em, it’s Paul, uh, I was listening to the album... good f**king luck, you’re on your own.”

Houdini takes inspiration from the 2002 track, Without Me. Eminem then received a video call from Dr. Dre in black glasses, who told him that a portal connecting the year 2002 had opened, bringing back his alter ego version with bleached hair, Slim Shady. The opening lyrics sing as follows, "Guess who's back, back again/Shady's back, tell a friend." The two different versions of Eminem then engage in the rap battle in the music video, with a cartoon visual style, similar to that of Without Me.

"Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick)/I'm 'bout to reach in my bag, bruh (Like)/Abra-abracadabra (And for my last trick, poof)/Just like that and I'm back, bro," Eminem rapped. Other celebrities like 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and comedian Shane Gillis, appear in the video as well in comic book-style frames. Eminem even embodied the same superhero costume, which he has worn in the past.

The music video ends with the arrival of Pete Davidson, who adorns the blond hair and takes the driving seat of the Lamborghini car, to offer him a ride. “Don't worry, I just got my license back,” Davidson assured the rapper.

Eminem revived his alter ego, Slim Shady, in his new album

The rapper informed his fans about his new music video by releasing its poster days before. The poster featured a magician with a Jason Voorhees hockey mask. “Guess who’s back? And for my last trick…” the poster read. The rap star also dropped a video with magician David Blaine, where he asked the magician for his help.

“What I was wondering is like, how far can we go with this magic? Like, can we do a stunt or something? Well for my last trick, I’m gonna make my career disappear,” Eminem told Blaine. The rap star's latest and twelfth album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), involves supernatural episodes and mystical powers, bringing his already dead alter ego, Slim Shady back into the present.

The album also features songs from Shady’s perspective included in his tracks like, My Name Is, which includes lyrics like, “Hi, my name is, what? My name is, who? My name is, chka-chka, Slim Shady.”

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), upcoming album by Eminem, is expected to be released somewhere in the summer of 2024. Houdini, on the other hand, gained positive traction from his fans, as they eagerly await the release of his upcoming 12th album.

