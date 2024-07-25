Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline And Jonah Hauer-King To Star In I Know What You Did Last Summer Reboot? REPORT

I Know What You Did Last Summer is attracting attention ahead of its release next summer. Sony Pictures is in talks with Madelyn Cline, star of Netflix's Outer Banks, and Camila Mendes, who played Veronica on CW's Riverdale. Tony Award nominee Sarah Pidgeon, Atlanta's Tyriq Withers, and Jonah Hauer-King, who played Prince Eric in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, are also in negotiations.

Reboot in the works with Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr.

It was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter that Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. were in negotiations to reprise their roles. Originally written by Leah McKendrick, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge) is directing the new project from a screenplay she co-wrote with Sam Lansky. In addition to Neal Moritz, who produced the original, there are other producers on the reboot. Sony has penciled in a July 18, 2025, release date.

The movie I Know What You Did Last Summer opened on October 17, 1997, and grossed USD 72 million (USD142 million today). The story revolved around a group of friends who tried to cover up hitting a villain with their car, only to be stalked by a villain armed with a hook. Hewitt, Prinze, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe were among the cast members. Originally based on a 1973 novel by Lois Duncan, the movie was written by Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

Hewitt and Prinze returned for the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, while 2006's I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer starred a brand-new cast. In 2021, Amazon launched a streaming series based on the property.

The reboot is based on the 2022 Scream reboot, in which members of the original cast teamed up with young up-and-comers, including Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera. Likewise, the movie follows a studio strategy that aims to build a new generation of stars, as in Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's Anyone but You.

Who are the other cast members?

Mendes played the role of Veronica in Riverdale and became a household name. However, the show concluded last year. Additionally, she collaborated with Robinson on Do Revenge, a Netflix teen black comedy released in 2022. She is also known for her role as Sarah Cameron on Outer Banks. Furthermore, she was one of the bold-faced suspects in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion.

Currently, Pidgeon is playing Diana in Stereophonic on Broadway, reprising her role from Playwrights Horizons. Earlier this year, Pidgeon's "play with music" was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, setting the record for the most nominations for a one-man show. She has also been nominated for the Drama League distinguished performance award and the Outer Critics Circle outstanding featured performer award. Her screen credits include Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things and Amazon's The Wilds, in which she played a young Kathryn Hahn.

After wrapping Him, formerly known as Goat, for Universal Pictures and Monkeypaw Productions, the actor who played Goat on Atlanta is ready for the big screen. Marlon Wayans plays an aging star who invites a promising young quarterback to train with his team's aging star. Alicia Withers plays the lead role in the psychological thriller. In September 2025, the film will be released in theaters.

Hauer-King is a British actor who has appeared in TV adaptations of Little Women and Howard's End. A historical drama that aired on Peacock this spring, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, was his most recent role. Mendes and Cline are repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment, while Cline is repped by CAA and Bold Talent Agency.

Hauer-King is represented by CAA, the U.K.'s United Agents, and Jackoway Austen, while Pidgeon is represented by Gersh, Anonymous Content, and Jackoway Austen.

