Did Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline Break Up After Less Than A Year Together? Split Rumors Explored

Pete Davidson is reportedly back on the dating market after calling it quits with his girlfriend of less than a year, Madelyn Cline. The supposed ex-flames “ended things fairly recently,” the US Sun reported on Tuesday, July 9, citing a source. The insider also added that the split was “amicable.”

During the course of their short-lived romance, the pair managed to keep their relationship fairly out of the public eye and hadn’t been seen together since January.

A look back at Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline’s low-key romance

Of the few times Davidson and Cline were caught by paparazzi, the latter was hands-on in supporting her boyfriend’s professional endeavors, cheering him on during his standup shows and sneaking in to enjoy post-work dinner dates with him.

Last we heard of the duo, Davidson and Cline, were “very much in love,” per an Us Weekly source. In fact, per the said tipster, the SNL star’s mom and sister thought the Outer Banks star was very “lovely” and were “very happy” for the couple. “One of the reasons why their relationship worked so well is because they're both independent and give each other space to miss each other,” the insider added.

The duo were first spotted together in September 2023 at the Beverly Hills hotel, after they had both exited their former brief relationships.

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline’s past romances

The King of Staten Island star dated his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders for just under a year before he linked up with Cline. Per Page Six, Pete’s romance with Wonders had just been over for a month before he was reported to be dating Cline.

The modern-day comedy prodigy, for those who may not know, is famous for his long list of high-profile relationships, including A-list Hollywood names like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, and more.

Cline, for her part, was in a relationship with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes for more than a year before they went their separate ways in 2021. Following her breakup with Stokes, she was seen cozying up to Stranger Things star Joe Keery, per the aforementioned publication, however, it remained unclear if they were dating.

