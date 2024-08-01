‘Always Been A Priority’: Pete Davidson Checks Into Rehab For Mental Health Treatment; Says Source

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drugs and mental health struggles

Pete Davidson’s mental health struggles have always been public. It appears that the comedian is putting all his efforts into working on his mental health. As per the reports, Davidson has enrolled himself in rehab facilitation to focus on his mental well-being. Read ahead to learn more details about the same.

According to People, Pete is now focusing on his mental wellness, and this comes after Davidson delivered more than 200 live stand-up shows across the country. This also includes his Netflix comedy special titled Turbo Fonzarelli, released in January, along with multiple film projects.

A source told the aforementioned publication that mental health has “always been a priority” for Davidson. As many may know, he has been candid about dealing with borderline personality disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and sobriety.

Davidson, who is equipped with work in his professional front, has been looking after his sobriety and his family and friends are proud that he has opted to take care of himself. In 2023, the comedian took treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder issues, per the outlet.

An insider told the publication, “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues. His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

The star has openly joked about it during his comedy show. While delivering his show in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Area, Davidson made the revelation that he had taken ketamine for four years He said, “It was magical.”

The comedian reflected on how the drug altered his mind. He said to the crowd, “One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.”

According to the outlet, back in 2018, after facing depression and anxiety for multiple years, he revealed that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Davidson shared that at first, he thought his frequent marijuana consumption was the cause of his mental breakdown, but the disorder’s symptoms led him to check into a rehab center in 2016.

In September 2017, during his appearance on WTF Marc Maron Podcast, he revealed that the year had been a “nightmare” for him. He stated, “This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol, substance abuse, or mental health issues, please reach out to the authorities, or nearby doctor, a mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same

