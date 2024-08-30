A week after Chappell Roan shared a post regarding setting a strict boundaries with her fans for her own safety, Madison Beer is following suit. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter stated on social media on Wednesday, August 28, that she finds it uncomfortable to take pictures with her fans at her hotels when she's on tour.

The singers wrote in a since-expired story, "Helllloooo, just comin on here because I've noticed some people are perplexed as to why I decline requests for pictures at the hotels I stay at. While on tour hotels are essentially my temporary home and i'm entitled to some private time same as anybody else."

Beer further wrote, "I also usually reject requests for pictures and other media when I'm in my hotel because doing so exposes my location to a large number of people and may put me in danger. I hope you can respect that and understand it! love you."

Beer's request comes during a busy year for female pop musicians. The icons of the genre, ranging from Charli XCX and Addison Rae to Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, and Reneé Rapp, are all at the highest point of their careers and have never been better.

However, increased security worries accompany every overnight phenomenon, and Roan's popularity serves as a tipping point for what young female artists are ready to put up with.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Chappell Roan grabbed headlines for criticizing the "creepy behavior" of a few fans. The singer of "Red Wine Supernova" stated that only because she is a celebrity, people are not "entitled" to treat her in a particular manner. She wrote, "I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous."

ALSO READ: Jurassic World: Jonathan Bailey To Star In The Sci-fi Movie Alongside Scarlett Johansson Post His Role In Fellow Travelers And Wicked