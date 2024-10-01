Madonna Offers Glimpse Of Her Heartwarming Soccer Game Date With Boyfriend Akeem Morris; See PICS Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Pop star Madonna is sure her love life is as lit as her songs! Madonna and her current boyfriend, Akeem Morris, enjoyed a romantic soccer date. The Queen of Pop shared a series of Instagram snaps on September 30.

The superstar could be seen cuddling her partner at a soccer game during a recent trip to London, where she hit the studio with Hung Up producer Stuart Price to work on the latest music. "London Calling... Back in the Stu with Stuart Price," wrote Madonna in the post's caption. "Go Chelsea !"

Furthermore, Madonna and Moris have been linked since July 2024, when she shared photos of them holding hands and getting close for Independence Day in New York City. But they only went public with their union alongside one another on the cover of Paper magazine in August 2022.

Madonna previously dated boxing coach Josh Popper from the beginning of 2023 through earlier this year. The couple has been spotted together at various events, sharing affectionate moments and enjoying each other’s company.

She was previously married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989, a passionate relationship that ended in divorce. Her second marriage was to British director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008, during which they welcomed their son, David Banda, and adopted another son, Mercy James.

Madonna also has biological children: daughter Lourdes Leon, born in 1996, and twins Estere and Stella, whom she adopted in 2017. In fact, Morris previously joined Madonna at her twin daughters Estere and Stella's 12th birthday party earlier this year.

Meanwhile, aside from enjoying some quality time with her better half, the pop star experienced a profound loss this week with the passing of her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, who died on September 24 at the age of 81 after a brief battle with aggressive cancer. Joan was married to Madonna's father, Silvio, for 58 years.

An obituary noted that she will be deeply missed by her family and friends, whose lives she enriched with her enthusiasm, joy, and love. This loss comes a year and a half after the death of Madonna’s brother, Anthony, who died at the age of 66 in 2023.

