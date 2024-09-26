Katy Perry Praises Madonna For Supporting Her Throughout Her Career: 'I Still Get To Do Music Because of Her'

Katy Perry has confessed that Madonna's support was crucial during the early stages of her career. The Queen of Pop has always been helpful and encouraging in her endeavors, according to Perry.

In a chat with Australian talk show The Project, Perry reflected on their first interactions. She described how the pop legend used to 'test' her before showing endless support. Although she did not elaborate on this concept of ‘testing,’ Perry remembered one of Madonna's birthday parties and working on a photoshoot with her as much fun.

The Roar hitmaker, while calling the 66-year-old singer “the greatest” also spoke on how critical her support was for Perry's establishment in the music industry as well. In the interview, it was clear that the Vogue singer had a more significant influence on Perry other than just one-on-one contact since she helped Perry break into the mainstream.

For instance, she talked about how the Queen of Pop created a huge buzz around Perry's song Ur So Gay back in 2007 which gained her huge traction. She said, "She actually shouted out my song and that was really the beginning of my career. That’s kind of what started to break me."

At her current age of 40, Katy, all the same, appreciates the La Isla Bonita hitmaker for being the first one to open the door for women artists in the business. She is utterly convinced that every woman’s artist should thank the Queen of Pop owing to the fact that she has always been steady towards smashing glass ceilings. Perry noted that thanks to the doors that Madonna has opened, she can still chase her dream of making music.

Perry continued praising her saying, "She paved the way. Every person, when you talk about me reaching out to younger artists, every female still needs to continue to say ‘thank you’ to her cause she is breaking down barriers. I’m 40, I still get to do music because of Madonna."

At present, Katy Perry is taking time to promote her most recent album 143, her first substantial work since 2020’s Smile. With a world tour happening soon starting with a show at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne where Perry is set to perform, she expressed excitement to meet her fans and to share her music.

