Madonna Seemingly Teases Update Of Her Upcoming Biopic Who's That Girl After One Year Delay

Madonna's biopic is resuming production after being put on hold for nearly a year and a half. Initially planned with Universal Pictures, the movie was supposed to tell the story of Madonna's long career. The project encountered a setback in January 2023 when plans with Universal fell through.

Now, with renewed efforts, the biopic is back on track, and fans are eager to see Madonna's life story brought to the screen.

Madonna shares sneak peek into her upcoming biopic, Who's That Girl

Madonna is currently working on her biopic, Who’s That Girl. She recently shared on Instagram photos of herself at a typewriter, making revisions to the script. The singer captioned the post, “I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY (Story of my life).”

One photo showed a potential title, Who’s That Girl, a nod to her iconic 1987 song and movie of the same name, at the top of what seemed to be a script. Another glimpse of the script mentioned "rewrites by Madonna and ECW," likely referring to Erin Cressida Wilson, who joined the project after Diablo Cody had to leave. Originally produced by Amy Pascal, the biopic is back in motion after a hiatus, generating excitement among fans eager for Madonna's cinematic journey to unfold.

Madonna's biopic was canceled by Universal Pictures in 2023

Back in January 2023, Universal Pictures halted the production of Madonna's self-directed biopic about her life and career. When the biopic was canceled before, sources said it was always hard to develop because Madonna's story spans 40 years of her journey. Scripts reportedly struggled with length, some exceeding 180 pages.

There were talks about dividing the film into two parts or creating a mini-series, though these plans did not materialize, according to THR. It remains uncertain whether Universal Pictures will remain involved in the project.

Madonna herself was set to direct the biopic, with Julia Garner as a top choice to play Madonna after a tough audition process that involved stars like Florence Pugh, Odessa Young, and Alexa Demie. The audition included extensive choreography sessions with Madonna's choreographer. The script was developed in collaboration with Diablo Cody and, later, Erin Cressida Wilson.

Madonna faced setbacks when she battled a serious bacterial infection in June 2023, forcing her to postpone her Celebration Tour. After recovering, she resumed the tour in October 2023, performing in cities like London, Paris, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more.

