THROWBACK: When Madonna’s Sister Paula Ciccone Said It Was ‘Hard’ Growing Up In Her Famous Sibling’s Shadow

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Superstar Madonna might be quite the eye candy for many, as well as an unfathomable star, with all the phenomenal music, striking looks, and larger-than-life personality she showcased in the 90s. However, her siblings are quite the opposite!

In an old interview with Oprah Winfrey that recently went viral, Madonna’s sister, Paula Ciccone, said, “She wasn’t singing all the time, but she was always doing something to be the center of attention.”

Paula opened up about the challenges she faced in modeling due to having a famous sibling. She found it difficult to establish her own identity in the industry, often feeling the pressure of being compared to her sister.

When discussing feelings of envy, Paula acknowledged that it’s natural to want to achieve one’s own level of success in any field.

Paula Ciccone is one year younger than Madonna. While Madonna established a name for herself as one of the biggest pop stars with over 50 hit songs, Paula struggled to find success in modeling and acting.

Madonna’s success made it harder for the family to be around her, as she was always in the public eye. Paula mentioned in the same interview that:

“The power and attention our famous family members receive outside often follow them home, creating a barrier in our interactions. Whenever we return home, it takes effort to get past this barrier before genuine conversations can begin.”

Additionally, Paula remarked that it can be challenging for someone who is constantly treated exceptionally well to set that aside and engage as a regular person. This dynamic also makes it difficult for others to connect with them if they are not open to being treated as individuals.

All of Madonna’s siblings share the same mother and father and were all born in Michigan. Six of her siblings are still alive. The eldest, Anthony Ciccone, passed away at age 66 in February 2023. Madonna paid tribute to her brother in an Instagram Story after his death, featuring a black-and-white photo of them posing together with their siblings in the 1980s.

Madonna's other brother Christopher Ciccone also passed away on October 4, 2024, after a battle with cancer as confirmed by PEOPLE. Christopher worked as an interior designer, footwear designer, and memoirist, while also devoting himself to painting as his primary form of personal expression, according to his representative.

Aside from Paula, Madonna has seven other siblings: three sisters and four brothers. Currently, Paula is 65 years old and an award-winning winemaker at the Vineyard and Winery in Suttons Bay, Michigan, along with her sibling Joan and their father, Silvio.

