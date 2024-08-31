Kaos Star Debi Mazar Reflects On Her Longtime Friendship With Madonna: 'We're Very Protective…'

Debi Mazar is making headlines for her performance in her latest mythological dark-comedy series, Kaos, in which she stars as Medusa opposite her co-star Jeff Goldblum. Mazar also recently opened up about her decades-long friendship with Madonna. The actress shared how 'proud' she feels of the singer's career accomplishments and talked about her incredible parenting skills. Read on further to know more details!

ALSO READ: How Did Madonna Celebrate Her Twin Daughters Estere and Stella’s 12th Birthday? Find Out

Debi Mazar and singing legend Madonna have been friends for over four decades. Throughout their friendship, the two have often spoken about each other in interviews and have supported each other's career endeavors. The Wonder Wheel actress and the Vogue singer initially met at New York's Danceteria nightclub, and since then, the two have remained super close.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Debi Mazar talked about her latest Netflix series, Kaos, and her experience playing Medusa in the project. Mazar also shared her thoughts on her longtime friendship with Madonna.

The actress told the publication, "It's the whole process of life. We're just two women that have careers in the public eye, and we've raised kids."

She added that while she and the singer are protective and private about their families, Madonna's privacy is more restricted, noting that the singer can only be as private "as the world allows her to be."

Advertisement

The Entourage actress further expressed that she is "really proud" of her, noting that Madonna is a "great" mother to her six children, Lourdes, Rocco, David, Mercy, Stella, and Estere. Debi Mazar explained that, like every mother, they both worked extremely hard to nurture their children, providing them with the tools for survival, education, and resilience.

The actress added that at the end of the day, "She's just like any one of my girlfriends, except she happens to be Madonna, who doesn't stop working."



ALSO READ: Who are Madonna's Six Children? Everything to Know About Them

Debi Mazar further told the publication that her daughter Evelina joined Madonna's Celebration Tour as a wardrobe assistant for a year with her. The actress shared that her daughter had excellent credentials and worked super hard, noting that Evelina came back "tough as nails" because of the challenging experience on tour.

Meanwhile, her latest series, Kaos, is now streaming on Netflix. According to the official synopsis, the show follows Zeus, who has always been confident in his role as King of the Gods. However, he becomes anxious after spotting a wrinkle on his forehead one morning. "Neurosis sets in, setting him off on a dangerous, paranoid path. Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming," and he starts seeing signs of his downfall everywhere.