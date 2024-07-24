Madonna’s Son Faces Poverty Despite Pop Icon’s USD 850 Million Net Worth

Madonna’s $850 million worth of opulence does not extend to her son, David Banda. The 18-year-old recently opened up about his modest living conditions in New York as he strives to build an independent life of his own.

Banda candidly admitted during a recent Instagram Live that he didn’t have enough money to buy food. His revelation has sparked a flurry of reactions and speculation about his relationship with Madonna, making headlines over the weekend.

Madonna’s son struggles to make a living

Madonna’s son, David Banda, recently shared his experiences navigating life in New York with his 53,000 Instagram followers. Despite his mother’s immense wealth, Banda has chosen a path of independence.

Therefore, Banda suggested his dire state during an Instagram Live and said, “It’s lovely to experience it being nine o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food and scavenging.”

The aspiring musician recently moved out of his mother’s lavish home and to a modest apartment in the outer borough of The Bronx, New York. He lives with his girlfriend and model, Maria Atuesta, and earns money by teaching guitar lessons online, per Page Six.

Regardless of his struggles, Banda clarified that he loves being independent and “it’s fun to be young.” He is also grateful for his girlfriend living with him as they steer through life as youngsters.

The revelations, though well-meaning, have stormed the internet and resulted in speculation on the dynamic between the mother-son duo. Since the Queen of Pop is worth millions of dollars, it is seemingly difficult to imagine her own son struggling to even buy food.

David Banda clears the air on the equation with Madonna

Soon after his comments made headlines, David Banda was convinced his intentions were not reciprocated by the media. Hence, he felt the need to once again clarify what he truly meant by those statements.

“I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving!” Banda wrote in his Instagram Story on Sunday, July 21, adding, “Please stop worrying; everything is good.”

Addressing the rumors about his relationship with his 65-year-old mom, the Malawi native clarified that Madonna has been “very supportive” of his decision to move out and fend for himself.

An actor and composer, Banda was born in 2008 and is one of Madonna’s six children, per IMDb. She has two biological kids, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, from his previous marriage to director Guy Ritchie. The pop star adopted four children from Malawi, namely, David Banda, Mercy James, and twins Estere and Stella.

The teenager moved out a year after Madonna was diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection that pushed her to the edge of her life. She also had to cancel her Celebration tour that year due to her health issues but commenced months after her recovery and concluded in May 2024.

