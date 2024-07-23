Madonna Makes Surprise Appearance At Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere Alongside Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

The premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine surely was a star-studded one. While the film's stars and crew already had everyone excited for the event, Madonna made a rare appearance. The legendary singer appeared at the event with her two kids, Estere and Stella, who also happen to be her twins.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only Marvel movie releasing this year and brings back two of the greatest mutants to the screen.

Madonna at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine which happens to be one of the highly anticipated movies of this year, brings a lot of cameos on screen. Similarly, even the film’s premiere had pulled along several celebrities, making the eager fans even more excited to watch the film at the earliest.

While the leading actor’s wife Blake Lively was seen accompanied by her long-time friend Gigi Hadid, the ones who were present at the film’s premiere got a sight of rare appearance from the legendary pop icon, Madonna.

The Grammy winner was not alone, as she had come to the grand night in New York with her twins Estere and Stella, both 11. The Crazy For You singer was seen dressed in the most dazzling style.

For the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine which was held on July 22, Madonna wore a mindblowing ensemble that included a short black blazer dress that she donned with matching ankle boots and stylish black sunglasses.

She was seen clicking pictures with the leading stars of the film, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who play Deadpool and Wolverine respectively in the Marvel Studios movie.

The musician was even seen creating moments, as the film’s director Shawn Levy joined her to click pictures. Her appearance on the red carpet comes, as one of her legendary and classic songs, the 1989 track, Like a Prayer has been incorporated into the upcoming MCU movie.

Deadpool & Wolverine uses Madonna's classic

Ryan Reynolds, along with his co-star Hugh Jackman and the Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, had detailed their movie during their appearance on SiriusXM.

Talking to the famous Andy Cohen during the July 19 interview, Levy and Reynolds spilled the tea about how they met the hitmaker to have them use her track in one of the film’s sequences. "It did involve a personal visit to Madonna,” Levy stated.

Further, Reynolds quipped that using the track was a big deal, adding that Madonna watched the scene and stated, “You need to do this.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

