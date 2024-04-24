Major Records Broken By Taylor Swift's TTPD As It Continues To Rule Charts; See Here

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Department caused a massive wave online. Fans have jumped quickly to dissect the lyrics and find out which songs allude to which situation. Amidst all the love that Swift has received over her new record, which she put out as a double album, she has broken multiple industry records. Let us take a look at what major milestones the album achieved in less than a week of its release.

Single-largest sales week for an album in the U.S

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department has sold more than 1.4 million copies in the first day alone when measured in traditional album sales. This earns the songstress’ new album honor of biggest sales week for an album in the United States, which was previously held by Swift’s 1989 (Taylor's Version), with a sale of 1.359 million copies.

Spotify’s most streamed album in a single day

Swift has not been left out in terms of digital streams. She has set a record with her 31-song tracklist as Spotify's most streamed album in a single day, breaking the record in less than 12 hours of its release. TTPD dethroned Swift's Midnights, which received 184.6 million streams in a single day.

Amazon Music's most streamed album in a single day

Swift carried the honor to this streaming platform as well.

Apple Music’s most streamed pop album in a single day

TTPD made another record-breaking achievement on Apple Music, this time dethroning her record held by her 10th studio album Midnights.

Target’s largest music pre-order of all time

The album became this retail chain's largest music pre-order of all time. Target’s version of the album has some exclusive material that is not available otherwise: a 24-page book jacket with photos never seen before and two very special poems, one penned by music icon Stevie Nicks and the other one by Swift herself.

Spotify’s most pre-saved albums of all time

A day before the release of TTPD, Spotify announced that the album had broken the record of the most pre-saved albums in the streaming platform's history.

The Billboard 200 data is yet to come out, but many are of the view that the success of this album only indicates that it would ultimately become the Billboard chart-topper. If this is the case, it would mark Swift’s 14th No. 1 album, the most among any female artist. She would tie with Jay Z for the most No. 1s by a solo artist. The record for the all-time number one is held by The Beatles, with 19 No. 1s.

