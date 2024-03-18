Who Is Lola Glaudini? Know More About Johnny Depp’s Former Co-star As She Accuses Him Of ‘Reaming’ Her First Day On Set

Johnny Depp has allegedly been accused by his former Blow co-star, Lola Glaudini, of mistreating her on the sets of the 2001 crime thriller Blow. Lola Glaudini, who played a small role as Rada in the film, claimed on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast that she was 'reamed' by Depp on her first day of filming. Let's take a moment and explore the incident that Glaudini claims to have faced.

Who is Lola Glaudini?

Lola Glaudini is an American actress who gained recognition for her roles as Elle Greenaway in CBS's Criminal Minds and Deborah Ciccerone-Waldrup in HBO's The Sopranos. Born in Manhattan, New York, she hails from a family deeply rooted in arts. Her father, Robert Glaudini, is an Italian-American playwright, and she showcased her talent in his play The Poison Tree at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

She notably appeared opposite Johnny Depp in the 2001 crime thriller Blow. In the film, she portrayed the character Rada, showcasing her acting prowess alongside Depp's compelling performance.

Incident details narrated by Lola Glaudini

“The very first day, I haven’t even met Johnny Depp at this point. I’m on a bear skin run in a bikini. Ted Demme comes over to me, and he’s like, ‘Ok Lola, when Johnny Depp says this certain word, I want you to burst out laughing like she just told you the funniest thing over here.’ We’re in the background, the deep background, right? ” The actress said while appearing on the podcast.

“[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha,” Glaudini said, mimicking a laugh. “And Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this—and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines, and you’re out f***ing pulling focus. You f***ing idiot. Oh, now, oh now, it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f***ing shut the f*** up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f***ing stay."

She continued: “This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indie movies until then. And I have the star who I have idolised, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face,” she added. “The only thing I have going through my head is, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Glaudini said she later called her father, who told her: “You have two choices right now: you can either say f*** this, f*** you, or you never let him see you sweat.”

“And I was like, alright, I want to stay in the movie,” she said, adding that Depp later “gave me a non-apology apology”.

“[He said], ‘You know I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f***ing with me.’”

This isn't the first time Johnny Depp has faced allegations of mistreatment, abuse, and assault. Previously, his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of similar behavior, sparking a highly publicized legal battle.

