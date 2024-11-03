Margot Robbie And Her Husband Tom Ackerley Welcome Their First Child As Actress Gives Birth To Baby Boy; Details

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley are overjoyed, as their first child has finally been born! They have welcomed a baby boy into the family.

According to The Daily Mail, Robbie recently gave birth to her son, however, particulars such as the name of the Barbie actress' son or the date of birth are currently not available to the public.

Robbie and Ackerley have been together for more than a decade now. They met for the first time in 2013, when they were both working on the set of the movie, Suite Française which is a World War II story. They married in December 2016 in a private ceremony at Byron Bay, Australia, without ever informing the public about their engagement.

The Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) star appeared with her baby bump for the first time in public in July. As per People's source at the time of her pregnancy announcement, the couple "wanted to be parents for a really long time and are so happy."

ALSO READ: Margot Robbie Hints She Might Not Return As Harley Quinn: 'Put Her In Someone Else’s Hands'

In July, Robbie made her first public appearance after the pregnancy news broke out. Ackerley was also present, as they attended Wimbledon together. Her dress had a black and white polka dot design with a striking shawl sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt. The outfit was completed with a bowling-style bag and a pair of open-toe black mules.

Advertisement

In June, The Sunday Times interviewed Ackerley where he discussed their life as a couple as they don’t part from each other and have naturally integrated their personal and business lives. He mentioned that they spend 24 hours together, adding, "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing."

New parents, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley have always kept their relationship private, however, their professional lives mingle in their production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which they co-founded in 2014. Through this company, they have brought to life movies such as Robbie-starrer Barbie and I, Tonya, Aubrey Plaza's My Old Ass, and Jacob Elordi-starrer Saltburn. Other than their production work, the couple also has a gin brand called Papa Salt.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Margot Robbie Revealed The ONE Thing She Disliked About Her The Wolf Of Wall Street Role