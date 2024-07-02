Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: 10 Unknown Facts About The Barbie Star As She Turns 34

It's our favorite Barbie’s birthday! Happy birthday to the phenomenal and marvelous Margot Robbie! Last year, Robbie had quite a blast as she painted the whole globe pink with her magnificent film and role as Barbie. The Australian actress and producer is widely recognized for her exceptional roles in films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Focus, Suicide, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. As the Barbie actress turns a year older and is all set to ring in her 34th birthday, there are things about her that you might not know.

After playing Leonardo DiCaprio's pouty housewife in The Wolf of Wall Street, Jane in the summer smash The Legend of Tarzan. and a delightfully insane Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. She is easily one of the most highly valued young actresses in Hollywood today. She's an unstoppable force whose beauty is only matched by her acting abilities. So, who is this rising Hollywood star? The answer is ten points. Here are 10 facts about Margot Robbie that fans might not already know. From her Australian soap opera career to smacking Leonardo DiCaprio, the Australian-born actress has a lot more going on than you might expect.

Margot Robbie initially worked in Australian soaps

Every star needs to start somewhere. Margot Robbie's first move toward celebrity came at the age of eighteen, when she appeared in the Australian soap opera Neighbours. Robbie first thought she performed poorly in her audition and went on a trip to Canada. After learning she had been cast as Donna Freedman, she returned to Australia to begin filming. She made her debut in 2008 with a guest appearance that swiftly expanded to become a series regular. Robbie's breakout role earned her two Logie Award nominations. After leaving Neighbors in 2011, Robbie moved to Hollywood, where larger and greater professional prospects awaited.

Margot Robbie was Christina Ricci’s roommate

When Margot Robbie arrived in Los Angeles, she auditioned for an adaptation of Charlie's Angels. She did not get the role, but executives loved what they saw and kept her in mind for the period drama series Pan Am. She was eventually recruited as Laura Cameron, a recently trained stewardess who co-starred with Christina Ricci and shared an apartment. Ricci reportedly had to help Robbie put on her flight attendant costume, which included a tight corset. Despite the series' positive reviews, no one watched it, bringing this period of her career to a conclusion. Robbie currently lives in London with her husband and a few roommates, none of whom are Ricci.

Margot Robbie used to work at a Subway

Almost every ambitious performer requires a part-time job to help pay the bills. Before her big break, Robbie worked as a sandwich artist at Subway. Robbie resigned her job in 2007 and went on to land her first major acting role. Shortly later, Subway ironically placed Robbie in a commercial, prompting her to say her old work was her lucky charm. She was apparently paid 20 times more for featuring in this ad than she ever earned working behind the counter. Robbie remains a Subway lover, claiming that her favorite sandwiches are Chicken Teriyaki, Meatball, and BLT. Of course, she firmly believes that a poorly built Subway sandwich is extremely disappointing.

Margot Robbie once confused Prince Harry for Ed Sheeran

One is sixth in line to succeed Queen Elizabeth II. The other is a popular English vocalist. Despite their many differences, Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran bear a striking resemblance. So perhaps we can't blame Margot Robbie for getting these two redheads mixed up. Robbie met Prince Harry at a Suki Waterhouse housewarming party and confused him for the Shape of You singer. Robbie remained unaware even after she followed Prince Harry into a photo booth and snapped a star-studded photo.

Margot Robbie is an inexperienced tattoo artist

In 2014, Robbie was confirmed to play Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. Perhaps it's not unexpected that Robbie is an amateur tattoo artist, given her character's tattoos. Margot even brought her own tattoo gun to the Suicide Squad set and chose to demonstrate her abilities. While co-star Will Smith refused to use his body as a canvas, several other cast and crew members agreed. Robbie tattooed the word "SKWAD" on everyone who was willing, though she didn't always succeed. She then admitted that, despite having done over fifty tattoos, her abilities were deteriorating. So she probably shouldn't quit her regular work.

Margot Robbie beat out prominent actors for her roles

Margot Robbie had to compete with a number of other actresses for important parts on her way to stardom. Several notable names were apparently considered for the role of Naomi in The Wolf of Wall Street, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Amber Heard, Teresa Palmer, and Blake Lively. Despite being a relatively obscure name at the time, Robbie defeated the fierce competition. Robbie went on to win the renowned role of Jane in The Legend of Tarzan, outperforming Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone. She also came close to landing the role of Sue Storm in 2015's Fantastic Four reboot, but Kate Mara was cast instead.

Margot Robbie loves to play hockey

Aside from performing and tattooing, Margot Robbie is an avid hockey fan. She thus began playing field hockey in her own country. After landing in the United States, Robbie joined an amateur hockey club and played right wing. Despite growing up in Australia and now residing in London, she is a fanatical fan of the New York Rangers. She even spent less time on an audition tape for The Wolf of Wall Street to attend a playoff game. Mind you, she's also been moved to tears by a string of devastating losses. Nonetheless, she wears blue proudly.

Margot Robbie hated her character Haley Quinn

Whatever you think of Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn was a perfect casting choice. She was such an excellent fit that Robbie did not even need to audition. Instead, she was just offered the role, having previously worked with Will Smith at Focus. Despite the fact that the job was literally presented to her on a silver platter, Robbie was not sold on the role. In fact, after reading the script, she despised the twisted, damaged character. Despite having nothing in common with the psychopathic Harley, Robbie eventually accepted the role, and DC fans think she delivered an outstanding performance.

Margot Robbie attended circus school

When a child declares they are going to run away and join the circus, they rarely follow through. But when Margot Robbie was a child, her mother actually sent her to a circus school. Robbie enrolled in a trapeze class and earned a trapeze certificate at the age of eight. His acrobatic experience came in handy during the filming of The Legend of Tarzan and Suicide Squad. Both of which required a considerable amount of flexible stunt work. The training paid off again in 2016, when it was announced that she would play trapeze performer Lillian Leitzel in the movie Queen of the Air. It sounds like another ideal casting choice that might propel Robbie's career to new heights.

Margot Robbie once smacked Leonardo DiCaprio

When you're a rising star vying for a big part, you want to make a lasting impression. This is exactly what Margot Robbie did during her audition for The Wolf of Wall Street. While reading lines with Leonardo DiCaprio, he began improvising. Robbie was caught off guard and decided to perform some ad-libbing herself. When it came time to kiss DiCaprio, she chose to smack him in the face. The fact that filmmaker Martin Scorsese was present added to the shock factor, but her gutsy choice paid off in the end. Robbie earned the career-defining role, and things have never been the same since.

