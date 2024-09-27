Throwback: When Margot Robbie Revealed The ONE Thing She Disliked About Her The Wolf Of Wall Street Role

Margot Robbie is one of her generation's highly talented, versatile, and successful actresses. She has collaborated with numerous talented directors and starred in a variety of blockbuster films. Her diverse roles, including the one in Martin Scorsese's black comedy movie The Wolf of Wall Street, have showcased her acting prowess.

In the film, Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia alongside her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Jordan Belfort. While the Barbie actress received praise for her remarkable portrayal, she once revealed the one thing she despised about her character. Read on for more details!

In a previous interview with Violet Grey, per US Weekly, Margot Robbie recalled her experience playing Naomi Lapaglia, her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street. The actress told the publication, "The first thing I said was that my character needs acrylic nails all the time because that changes everything."

Robbie also admitted that while the acrylic nails changed the look of her character, she found it challenging to deal with during filming. The actress explained that she couldn't do anything the way she wanted, noting that because of those nails, she couldn’t wipe away tears or brush her hair.

The Babylon actress mentioned that having the nails on for six months was a massive pain and that she 'really hated' them. However, she acknowledged that they were crucial in creating her character. The actress added, 'I was getting them done once a week. On Sunday night, I’d get my nails and my spray tan after I finished watching football.'

In a throwback interview with British Vogue, Robbie disclosed how she secured the role of Naomi Lapaglia in the movie. The actress described her audition and mentioned that Martin Scorsese's assistant informed her that she would be sitting next to him. Robbie mentioned that it was difficult for her to believe because so many wonderful things were happening to her at the time.

However, she told the publication that she initially didn't like her character, saying, "I sat down with Jordan's real second wife, who was called Nadine, and told her that, although I wasn't basing the character on her, I wanted to hear her version of events." This dedication to understanding her character is awe-inspiring.

The actress noted that her conversation with Nadine was a turning point. It helped her understand her character's motivations, transforming her initial dislike into a deep understanding and allowing her to ultimately embrace and portray the role effectively.

The Wolf of Wall Street is now available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video. Don't miss out on this opportunity to watch it at your convenience.