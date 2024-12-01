Marissa Bode Claps Back At People Joking About Her Wicked Character’s Disability; Details Inside

Marissa Bode spoke up against her character being bullied in the latest film, Wicked. The actress, who has been in a wheelchair in her real life and onscreen, claimed that the comments and jokes about ableism made her uncomfortable.

Taking to her TikTok account, Bode opened up about the role of Nessa she played in the film and shared that while she knew that she would receive hate for the personality of her character, she did not expect the audience to crack jokes about her disability.

In the video shared by the actress on the social media platform, The No Roles Written star revealed that she had no patience for the criticism and jokes.

While addressing the audience, Bode revealed, "That's the beauty of art and Wicked—these characters and the movie wouldn't be what it was if there weren't different opinions on the characters and who's truly wicked or not. And not liking Nessa herself is okay because she is fictional. That's totally fine."

She further added, "Aggressive comments and jokes about Nessa's disability itself are deeply uncomfortable because disability is not fictional. At the end of the day, I, Marissa, am the person who is still disabled and in a wheelchair. And so it is simply a low-hanging fruit that too many of you are comfortable taking."

Moreover, Marissa claimed she had been a laughing stock amongst the people even before she was cast for the role of Wicked. The young actress stated that she has heard many versions of the most basic jokes on ableism.

Giving an explanation about how she has been hearing the meanest jokes about her condition, Bode claimed, "These comments aren't original, and when these jokes are being made by non-disabled strangers with a punchline of not being able to walk, it very much feels like laughing at rather than laughing with."

Bode concluded by saying that she would have liked it if the audience of Wicked had been more sensible towards her.

Apart from Bode, the movie stars Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey, among others.

Wicked is running successfully in theaters.

