7 Netflix movie characters that make women want them as husbands

Oftentimes, filmmakers create such movie characters that make people fantasize about them as their virtual partners. The audience is so impressed by their qualities that they end up looking for the same in their real-life partners. In his article, we curated a list of movie characters that made women go ‘kaash mera pati aesa hota’. Read on!

7 Netflix movie characters that are husband material:

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMDb rating:7.4/10

Genre: Drama/Musical/Romance

Director: Karan Johar

Year of release: 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one family drama film that showcases the strong bond the members share with each other. Among them was a dedicated and loving Rahul Raichand (played by Shah Rukh Khan) who took over the responsibility of the woman he loved. Even though he faces the wrath of his strict father for falling in love with a woman belonging to a lower socio-economic group than them, he holds her hands and marries her, as promised. Knowing that his father was wrong for not accepting their relationship just because she was not on par with their social status, he flies abroad and starts his own life.

2. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Star cast: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Musical/Romance

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Year of release: 1994

Even though Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! revolves around Prem and Nisha’s love story, the movie has one underrated character who made women go ‘kaash mera pati aesa hota’. Sooraj Barjatya showcased Rajesh (played by Mohnish Bahl) as one responsible, mature, understanding, and peaceful man who loved his wife dearly without. When he lost his life partner, his family forced him to marry his sister-in-law, but since he knew how heartbreaking it is to stay away from the people we love, he tried his best to unite the two lovers so they could stay happily together.

3. Shaitaan

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Supernatural horror

Director: Vikas Bahl

Year of release: 2024

Shaitaan revolves around a loving and close-knit family of four who were living a happy life until a stranger possessed the teen daughter's body. Upon watching their little girl go through mental and physical torture, as instructed by the merciless intruder, Kabir Rishi (played by Ajay Devgn) takes it upon himself to protect his family, come what may. To defeat the evil, he takes the righteous route and goes to the depths of things to keep his family safe and sound. He is indeed the man of some women’s dreams.

4. OMG 2

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Pavan Malhotra, Govind Namdev

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Satire

Director: Amit Rai

Year of release: 2023

Next up in this list of Netflix movie characters that make women want them as husbands is OMG 2. Those who have watched the film would know how Kanti Sharan Mudgal (played by Pankaj Tripathi) supported his kids and fought against the education system and society at large, to regain the trust and respect of his family members. When his teenage child performs an act that is taboo in society, he understands his mental state and supports him in learning about it rather than beating or scolding him. He is one simple guy who could go to any extent to protect his family if need be.

5. Laapataa Ladies

Star cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Kiran Rao

Year of release: 2023

Deepak Kumar (played by Sparsh Shrivastav) is a young man who is restless and desperate to find his newly-wedded wife with whom he has only spent a couple of days. While he moves mountains to search for Phool Kumari, he is wrongly judged for being a careless husband. But in the end, he comes out as the most loving, understanding, and caring person who gave his all to his wife a day after their wedding in Laapataa Ladies.

6. Billu

Star cast: Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Lara Dutta

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Priyadarshan

Year of release: 2009

Billu (played by Irrfan Khan), a barber residing in the village of Budbuda, is a dedicated husband who takes care of his wife Bindiya, and their two children, Gunja and Ronak. His life completely changes when a popular Bollywood star steps into his hometown to shoot for a film. His association with the celebrity made him the town’s favorite, but only for a while. He remained mum about the relationship he shares with the actor, even when his own family stars doubting him.

7. Mr & Mrs Mahi

Star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Drama/Sport

Director: Sharan Sharma

Year of release: 2024

Apart from having the same nicknames, Mr & Mrs Mahi also shared a common love for cricket. Seeing his wife’s hidden talent, the husband Mahendra Aggarwal (played by Rajkummar Rao) takes it upon himself to coach her. Even though they face internal conflicts, he eventually realizes his mistake and makes fresh efforts to help his wife succeed while cheering for her.

That’s a wrap for this list of Netflix movie characters that make women want them as husbands. Do you have anything to add?

