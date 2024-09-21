Mark Zuckerberg Has To Say THIS About Daughter's Dream Of Becoming The Next Taylor Swift One Day

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, recently shared a heartwarming yet surprising exchange with his seven-year-old daughter, who expressed her dream of becoming the next Taylor Swift. While attending a Taylor Swift concert, Zuckerberg took the opportunity to promote originality, telling his daughter that her own path could be even more special.

Mark Zuckerberg Says ‘No’ to Daughter’s Pop Star Dreams

Appearing on the “Acquired” podcast earlier this month, Zuckerberg recalled a conversation with his middle daughter, August, after they attended a Taylor Swift concert. "She said, ‘Dad, I want to be like Taylor Swift when I grow up,’" Zuckerberg shared. In response, he explained that becoming a global pop star wasn’t "available" to her, emphasizing the importance of individuality. His daughter, however, had a quick and thoughtful reply: “Alright, when I grow up, I want people to want to be like August Chan Zuckerberg.” To that, Zuckerberg proudly said, “Hell yeah. Hell yeah.”

Zuckerberg Is a Self-Proclaimed Taylor Swift Fan

While Zuckerberg may have gently redirected his daughter’s dream, his admiration for Taylor Swift remains clear. The tech mogul, who attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Santa Clara in July 2023 with his family, posted a playful picture adorned with friendship bracelets and face gems, captioned, “Life of a girl dad.” Despite his professional background in tech, Zuckerberg, a proud father of three daughters, is a devoted Swiftie who shares his love for the pop star with his children.

Though Zuckerberg may not have encouraged his daughter to follow Swift’s exact career path, he remains an advocate for individuality and personal success. As he continues to navigate both his tech empire and his role as a father, it’s clear that originality is something he wants to instill in his children. Whether or not they take after Taylor Swift, Zuckerberg’s daughters are set to make their own mark in the world.

