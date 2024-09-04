Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Shares Love-Filled Selfie With Wife Priscilla Chan, but His Insanely Expensive Watch Steals the Spotlight

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently posted a selfie with his wife, Priscilla Chan, which quickly went viral. The focus of the attention was not just their happy moment, but Zuckerberg's expensive Patek Philippe watch.

Zuckerberg was wearing a platinum Patek Philippe in-line perpetual calendar watch. It has a distinctive blue dial and is known for its advanced design and craftsmanship.

According to Patek Philippe's official website, the watch has a distinctive in-line perpetual calendar display. The day, date, and month are displayed in a single large window at 12 o'clock.

The watch features a new self-winding movement (31-260 PS QL) and an additional in-line display module that improves clarity and reliability. For this innovative design, the brand has filed three patent applications. The watch's platinum case and blue dial, with a satin finish and black gradient edges, add to its elegant appearance.

Although Mark Zuckerberg has not always been associated with luxury items, his recent behavior suggests a growing interest in high-end watches. Earlier this year, at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding events, Zuckerberg was captivated by a Richard Mille watch, which is known for its exclusive timepieces.

During the event, Chan praised the watch as fantastic, while Zuckerberg admitted, "I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool." Chan also expressed interest, stating, "I might want that." This experience appears to have triggered Zuckerberg's newfound appreciation for luxury watches.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are well-known philanthropists with significant influence in the tech industry. Zuckerberg co-founded Meta and is now its CEO, while Chan is a pediatrician and educator.

They lead the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which seeks to advance science, education, and social justice. Their partnership extends beyond their professional achievements to personal moments that they share publicly, such as their viral selfies and interest in luxury items.

