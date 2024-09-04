Winona Ryder Reveals She And Bram Stoker's Dracula Co-Star Keanu Reeves Address Each Other Using THESE Nicknames Over Text

It's only natural for Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder to have nicknames for one another after decades-long friendship. The pair sweetly addresses one another as Husband and Wife in text messages.

The actress made an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and said that they call each other by the aforementioned nicknames on texts after getting married in Bram Stoker’s Dracula movie which was released in 1992.

Ryder admitted that they text each other and the thing that makes it wholesome is that even though they are aware of who has texted, they do not forget to mention whose text it is. To explain it further, the actress reflected when she congratulated the Speed star on the occasion of his birthday.

She said, “I was like, ‘Happy birthday, my husband!’” and added her nickname Noni at the end. She recalled Reeves reverting with, “Hey wife! Love you! KR, 57.” She mentioned that on each of his birthdays, the actor writes his initials and his age as his own unique sign-off. Ryder stated that he has always followed that and said that Reeves was the “best.”


However, if not on paper, it is a possibility that both individuals may have actually tied the knot accidentally. While talking with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, the Stranger Things star reflected on Bram Stoker’s Dracula wedding scene.

The reason she thinks they are actually married in real life is because, in that scene, the director of the movie, Francis Ford Coppola got an actual Romanian priest. She continued, “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we’re married.”

The Matrix star asked if they actually said yes or not during the nuptials, the actress questioned, “Don’t you remember that? It was on Valentine’s Day.” And then, he responded with, “Oh my gosh, we’re married.”

Both of them have since gone on to achieve great success respectively since the aforementioned 1992 film. Both of them have also collaborated on A Scanner Darkly in 2006 and Destination Wedding in 2018.


As far as Ryder's career front goes, stakes are high for her latest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice which also stars Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara, and many more. The film will hit the theaters on September 6, 2024.

