Martha Stewart’s Ex-Husband and His Wife Break Silence on 'Abusive' Past Marriage in Response to New Documentary

Martha Stewart’s documentary quickly became the talk of the internet when it hit the streaming platform on October 30. Mostly because of the claims she made about her marriage with her former husband, Andrew. Now, Andrew and Shyla Nelson Stweart, his current wife, have responded to the allegations against him in the documentary.

Ahead of the trailer release of the documentary titled Martha, in which she advised young women that if their husband cheats on them, then “he’s a piece of s**t,” Nelson shared a statement responding to Martha's claims on Facebook signed by her and Andrew.

In the post, she said that she was not active on any other social media handle, so Facebook is the primary platform she would comment about this matter. Nelson mentioned that, as some individuals may know, her spouse is a talented publisher, “avocational naturalist and nature photographer,” gentle, softly spoken, and someone who has a kind heart.

She wrote that they first crossed paths almost 12 years ago when they were introduced as colleagues. She said that they have created a life that is beautiful, productive, meaningful, and purposeful, which is infused with real love and which they share entirely as they can with their beautiful “blended family” of 5 incredible adults and children, their three lovely grandchildren, their extended family and multiple friends who they cherish.

She further mentioned that before this content phase of his life, Andrew had some “dark” chapters, which also include the difficult and “abusive” marriage to Martha Stewart that ended around 4 decades ago.

Nelson shared that while her current husband moved ahead with his life in a quiet way, it seems that his ex-wife continues to “publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix.”

She further stated, “The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking.” Nelson expressed thankfulness every day for their lives and love for one another.

She ended the post by wishing each individual, along with the celebrity chef, the experience of expressing and receiving love in a full and deep manner, along with the peacefulness that comes with it.

In the Netflix documentary, Martha said that both of them had cheated on one another in their marriage. Andrew reportedly told the producers that he did not “stray” until he became aware that she had cheated on him.

